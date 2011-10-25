ROSTER MOVES

OG-Jamey Richard and OT-Michael Toudouze were signed to the active roster while QB-Kerry Collins and FB-Chris Gronkowski were placed on Injured Reserve.

Oct 25, 2011 at 10:51 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

The Indianapolis Colts today signed offensive guard Jamey Richard and offensive tackle Michael Toudouze to the active roster, placed quarterback Kerry Collins and fullback Chris Gronkowski on Injured Reserve, signed running back Darren Evans to the practice squad and waived wide receiver David Gilreath from the practice squad. In addition, offensive guard Joe Reitz underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will be out of the lineup for an unspecified time. He will remain on the active roster.

Richard, 6-5, 295 pounds, is in his fourth season with the Colts after being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 38 career games (11 starts) primarily at the guard and center positions. In 2010, Richard saw action in 14 games, starting in four at left guard. He was part of an offensive line which allowed only 16 sacks, tying the fewest allowed in the NFL.

Toudouze, 6-6, 303 pounds, was originally selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. This season he was signed to the active roster on October 3 and saw action on special teams against Kansas City (10/9) before being waived on October 11. After spending his rookie season on the Colts practice squad, the San Antonio, Texas native competed in seven games (one start) from 2007-10. Toudouze saw action in four games in 2007 and made his first career NFL start at Buffalo in 2009.

Collins, a 17-year veteran, completed 48-of-98 passes for 481 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in three starts for the Colts this season. In a Week 1 contest at Houston (9/11), he completed 16-of-31 attempts for 197 yards and one touchdown for an 82.3 quarterback rating while surpassing Joe Montana (40,551) for 10th place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list. Collins started against Pittsburgh (9/25) and threw for 93 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. In 198 career games (180 starts) he has completed 3,487-of-6,261 passes for 40,922 yards, 208 touchdowns and 196 interceptions for a 73.8 quarterback rating.

Gronkowski was signed by the Colts as a free agent on September 4, 2011. The second-year fullback saw action in all seven games, the majority of which on special teams. He finished the year with four special teams tackles. He was placed on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered against New Orleans in Week 7.

Evans, 6-0, 220 pounds, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2011. He was inactive for the first two games of the season prior to being signed to the practice squad on September 22. Evans was then elevated to the active roster on October 11 and made his NFL debut against Cincinnati (10/16), playing on special teams. He was waived on October 22 before being re-signed to the practice squad.

Gilreath was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2011 prior to being signed to the practice squad on September 4. He left Wisconsin holding the Big 10 conference record for career kickoff returns (135) and career kickoff return yardage (3,025).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Seeking More Explosive Plays After Week 1 Loss To Seahawks

The Colts didn't generate many explosive plays against the Seahawks for a few reasons. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 2 Game Vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Check it out below:
news

Five Things Learned: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The Colts opened the 2021 season with a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are five things we learned from Week 1, from Carson Wentz's debut to Nyheim Hines' motivation. 
news

Despite Second-Half Adjustments, Colts' Defense Wants Much More Heading Into Week 2

Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks' offense had their way against the Indianapolis Colts' defense in the first half of Sunday's 2021 opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Indy defense seemed to turn a corner for most of the second half, but it wouldn't be enough in the Colts' 28-16 loss.
news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
news

By The Numbers: Seahawks 28, Colts 16 (2021 Week 1)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Seahawks, Week 1

The 2021 fantasy football season is finally here and there are plenty of Colts players who could help your team win in Week 1. 
news

[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 1 on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the first game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Seahawks Challenge Carson Wentz, Young WRs and Rock Ya-Sin?

The Colts kick off the 2021 season on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of Week 1. 
news

Limited Player Tickets Released for Colts vs. Seahawks

Additional inventory for the Week 1 game between Indianapolis and Seattle is now available.
news

Colts Announce Team Captains For 2021 Season

DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, T.Y. Hilton, Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Carson Wentz will be the Colts' six captains for the 2021 season. 
news

Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2021 Regular Season Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. Seattle Seahawks

The first unofficial Colts' depth chart of the 2021 regular season is here. Check it out below. 
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising