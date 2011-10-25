ROSTER MOVES

The Indianapolis Colts today signed offensive guard Jamey Richard and offensive tackle Michael Toudouze to the active roster, placed quarterback Kerry Collins and fullback Chris Gronkowski on Injured Reserve, signed running back Darren Evans to the practice squad and waived wide receiver David Gilreath from the practice squad. In addition, offensive guard Joe Reitz underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will be out of the lineup for an unspecified time. He will remain on the active roster.

Richard, 6-5, 295 pounds, is in his fourth season with the Colts after being selected by the team in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 38 career games (11 starts) primarily at the guard and center positions. In 2010, Richard saw action in 14 games, starting in four at left guard. He was part of an offensive line which allowed only 16 sacks, tying the fewest allowed in the NFL.

Toudouze, 6-6, 303 pounds, was originally selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. This season he was signed to the active roster on October 3 and saw action on special teams against Kansas City (10/9) before being waived on October 11. After spending his rookie season on the Colts practice squad, the San Antonio, Texas native competed in seven games (one start) from 2007-10. Toudouze saw action in four games in 2007 and made his first career NFL start at Buffalo in 2009.

Collins, a 17-year veteran, completed 48-of-98 passes for 481 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in three starts for the Colts this season. In a Week 1 contest at Houston (9/11), he completed 16-of-31 attempts for 197 yards and one touchdown for an 82.3 quarterback rating while surpassing Joe Montana (40,551) for 10th place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list. Collins started against Pittsburgh (9/25) and threw for 93 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. In 198 career games (180 starts) he has completed 3,487-of-6,261 passes for 40,922 yards, 208 touchdowns and 196 interceptions for a 73.8 quarterback rating.

Gronkowski was signed by the Colts as a free agent on September 4, 2011. The second-year fullback saw action in all seven games, the majority of which on special teams. He finished the year with four special teams tackles. He was placed on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered against New Orleans in Week 7.

Evans, 6-0, 220 pounds, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent on July 29, 2011. He was inactive for the first two games of the season prior to being signed to the practice squad on September 22. Evans was then elevated to the active roster on October 11 and made his NFL debut against Cincinnati (10/16), playing on special teams. He was waived on October 22 before being re-signed to the practice squad.