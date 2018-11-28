Roster Move: Colts Sign Free Agent TE Clive Walford

Walford, 6-4, 250 pounds, played in 44 career games (10 starts) in three seasons (2015-17) with the Oakland Raiders and compiled 70 receptions for 768 yards and six touchdowns. He also started one postseason contest and caught two passes for 16 yards. Walford was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round (68th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Walford participated in the New York Jets' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 1. In 2017, he saw action in 13 games and tallied nine receptions for 80 yards before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on December 23. Walford played in 15 games (eight starts) in 2016 and caught 33 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns. He started one postseason contest and registered two receptions for 16 yards. As a rookie in 2015, Walford appeared in all 16 games (two starts) and compiled 28 receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns.