Roster Move: Colts Sign DE Anthony Winbush To Practice Squad

Winbush, 6-1, 240 pounds, has had multiple stints on the Colts practice squad this season. He participated in the Atlanta Falcons' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being released prior to the start of the regular season. Winbush originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Collegiately, the Indianapolis native played in 45 career games (23 starts) at Ball State and totaled 99 tackles (56 solo), 32.5 tackles for loss, 25.0 sacks, one pass defensed, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.