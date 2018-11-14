Roster Move: Colts Re-Sign T Rees Odhiambo to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of tackle Rees Odhiambo to their practice squad.

Nov 14, 2018 at 08:57 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1114_odhiambo-transaction

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Rees Odhiambo to the practice squad.

Odhiambo, 6-4, 315 pounds, re-joins the Colts practice squad after spending Weeks 8-10 on the Atlanta Falcons' active roster. He was signed to the Falcons' 53-man roster off of Indianapolis' practice squad on October 24. Odhiambo was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 24. He has played in 15 career games (seven starts) in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2016-17). Odhiambo also appeared in one postseason contest. He participated in the Seahawks' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 2. Odhiambo was originally selected by Seattle in the third round (97th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Collegiately, he started 25-of-32 career games at Boise State.

