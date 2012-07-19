ROSTER MOVE

Indianapolis has signed free agent defensive tackle Jason Shirley.

Jul 19, 2012 at 04:59 AM
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive tackle Jason Shirley.

Shirley, 6-5, 329 pounds, has competed in seven career games with the Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers and has totaled eight tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.  He originally was selected in fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by Cincinnati and had four tackles during his rookie season.

Shirley spent the 2009 season on the Bengals practice squad and was on the reserve/non football injury list in 2010. He began 2011 on the Cincinnati practice squad before being signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Shirley was released by Seattle and joined the Carolina Panthers. He appeared in the last four regular season games, totaling four tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Advertising