Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson. If Davis and Nelson clear waivers, they will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Adomitis, 6-4, 255 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis on August 8, 2021. He participated in the Colts' 2021 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis but was not signed. Adomitis played in 37 career games at Princeton from 2015-19 and compiled 37 receptions for 288 yards and six touchdowns. He earned First Team All-Ivy League honors in 2018 and was an Honorable Mention All-Ivy League choice in 2017.

Anderson, 5-11, 208 pounds, was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 8, 2020. Last season, he also spent time on the team's active roster but did not see game action. Anderson participated in 2020 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 45 games (21 starts) at TCU and finished with 430 carries for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns. Anderson also caught 43 passes for 224 yards and had 14 kickoff returns for 309 yards. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors twice (2017 and 2019).

Moore, 6-4, 260 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis on July 28, 2021. He has played in 66 career games and has totaled 75 tackles (49 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 22 special teams stops in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2016, 2020), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Oakland Raiders (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2017), Miami Dolphins (2015) and New York Giants (2013-15). Moore has also seen action in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Giants in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Davis, 6-1, 198 pounds, signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on January 10, 2021. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Minnesota Vikings after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Davis appeared in 32 games (21 starts) at Texas A&M and compiled 99 receptions for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also registered eight carries for 45 yards.