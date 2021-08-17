Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players

Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.

Aug 17, 2021 at 10:08 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
8.17 transaction web (1)

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson. If Davis and Nelson clear waivers, they will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Adomitis, 6-4, 255 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis on August 8, 2021. He participated in the Colts' 2021 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis but was not signed. Adomitis played in 37 career games at Princeton from 2015-19 and compiled 37 receptions for 288 yards and six touchdowns. He earned First Team All-Ivy League honors in 2018 and was an Honorable Mention All-Ivy League choice in 2017.

Anderson, 5-11, 208 pounds, was originally signed to the Colts practice squad on September 8, 2020. Last season, he also spent time on the team's active roster but did not see game action. Anderson participated in 2020 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 45 games (21 starts) at TCU and finished with 430 carries for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns. Anderson also caught 43 passes for 224 yards and had 14 kickoff returns for 309 yards. He earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors twice (2017 and 2019).

Moore, 6-4, 260 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis on July 28, 2021. He has played in 66 career games and has totaled 75 tackles (49 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 22 special teams stops in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2016, 2020), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Oakland Raiders (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2017), Miami Dolphins (2015) and New York Giants (2013-15). Moore has also seen action in one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Giants in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Davis, 6-1, 198 pounds, signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on January 10, 2021. He participated in 2020 training camp with the Minnesota Vikings after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. Collegiately, Davis appeared in 32 games (21 starts) at Texas A&M and compiled 99 receptions for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also registered eight carries for 45 yards.

Nelson, 5-11, 205 pounds, signed a reserve/future contract with Indianapolis on January 5, 2021. He played in 12 games (three starts) in two seasons (2018-19) with the Raiders and tallied 17 tackles (10 solo), one pass defensed, one fumble recovery and three special teams stops. Nelson was originally selected by the Raiders in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Colts Cut Roster To 85 Players

See who remains on the Indianapolis Colts roster after the initial cut down to 85 players.

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
1 / 85

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
36 CB Andre Chachere
2 / 85

36 CB Andre Chachere

© Indianapolis Colts
65 DT Andrew Brown
3 / 85

65 DT Andrew Brown

© Indianapolis Colts
48 TE Andrew Vollert
4 / 85

48 TE Andrew Vollert

© Indianapolis Colts
47 CB Anthony Chesley
5 / 85

47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Antwaun Woods
6 / 85

96 DT Antwaun Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
7 / 85

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
8 / 85

52 DE Ben Banogu

42 RB Benny LeMay
9 / 85

42 RB Benny LeMay

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
10 / 85

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
11 / 85

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
3 QB Brett Hundley
12 / 85

3 QB Brett Hundley

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
13 / 85

2 QB Carson Wentz

61 T Carter O'Donnell
14 / 85

61 T Carter O'Donnell

© Indianapolis Colts
62 G Chris Reed
15 / 85

62 G Chris Reed

66 DT Chris Williams
16 / 85

66 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
17 / 85

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
18 / 85

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
19 / 85

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
20 / 85

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR DeMichael Harris
21 / 85

12 WR DeMichael Harris

© Indianapolis Colts
35 CB Deon Jackson
22 / 85

35 CB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
23 / 85

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
24 / 85

45 LB E.J. Speed

Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #5 K Eddy Pineiro
25 / 85

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez, #5 K Eddy Pineiro

© Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 22-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
26 / 85

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) lines up on the line of scrimmage during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City won 22-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
41 TE Farrod Green
27 / 85

41 TE Farrod Green

© Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum
28 / 85

30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
29 / 85

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
33 S Ibraheim Campbell
30 / 85

33 S Ibraheim Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Isaac Rochell
31 / 85

91 DE Isaac Rochell

41 LB Isaiah Kaufusi
32 / 85

41 LB Isaiah Kaufusi

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
33 / 85

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR J.J. Nelson
34 / 85

15 WR J.J. Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
35 / 85

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
36 / 85

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
60 G Jake Eldrenkamp
37 / 85

60 G Jake Eldrenkamp

© Indianapolis Colts
6 QB Jalen Morton
38 / 85

6 QB Jalen Morton

68 C Joey Hunt
39 / 85

68 C Joey Hunt

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
40 / 85

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

59 LB Jordan Glasgow
41 / 85

59 LB Jordan Glasgow

47 TE Jordan Thomas
42 / 85

47 TE Jordan Thomas

© Indianapolis Colts
20 RB Jordan Wilkins
43 / 85

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
44 / 85

32 S Julian Blackmon

73 T Julién Davenport
45 / 85

73 T Julién Davenport

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DT Kameron Cline
46 / 85

92 DT Kameron Cline

© Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
47 / 85

57 DE Kemoko Turay

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
48 / 85

23 CB Kenny Moore II

37 S Khari Willis
49 / 85

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
50 / 85

51 DE Kwity Paye

83 TE Kylen Granson
51 / 85

83 TE Kylen Granson

46 LS Luke Rhodes
52 / 85

46 LS Luke Rhodes

43 LB Malik Jefferson
53 / 85

43 LB Malik Jefferson

© Indianapolis Colts
64 G Mark Glowinski
54 / 85

64 G Mark Glowinski

25 RB Marlon Mack
55 / 85

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Marvell Tell III
56 / 85

39 CB Marvell Tell III

© Indianapolis Colts
49 LB Matthew Adams
57 / 85

49 LB Matthew Adams

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
58 / 85

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
59 / 85

17 WR Mike Strachan

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
60 / 85

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
86 TE Noah Togiai
61 / 85

86 TE Noah Togiai

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
62 / 85

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
63 / 85

1 WR Parris Campbell

56 C/G Quenton Nelson
64 / 85

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
65 / 85

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Rob Windsor
66 / 85

93 DT Rob Windsor

© Indianapolis Colts
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
67 / 85

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
68 / 85

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

78 C Ryan Kelly
69 / 85

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
70 / 85

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
71 T Sam Tevi
71 / 85

71 T Sam Tevi

© Indianapolis Colts
29 S Sean Davis
72 / 85

29 S Sean Davis

© Indianapolis Colts
31 S Shawn Davis
73 / 85

31 S Shawn Davis

© Indianapolis Colts
55 LB Skai Moore
74 / 85

55 LB Skai Moore

Indianapolis Colts
38 CB T.J. Carrie
75 / 85

38 CB T.J. Carrie

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
76 / 85

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

7 WR Tarik Black
77 / 85

7 WR Tarik Black

© Indianapolis Colts
76 DT Taylor Stallworth
78 / 85

76 DT Taylor Stallworth

© Indianapolis Colts
85 WR Tyler Vaughns
79 / 85

85 WR Tyler Vaughns

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
80 / 85

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries
81 / 85

75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
82 / 85

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
83 / 85

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

14 WR Zach Pascal
84 / 85

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
85 / 85

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
