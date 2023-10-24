Roster Moves

Presented by

Colts sign DT Ross Blacklock to practice squad, release S Henry Black from practice squad

The Colts made the roster moves Tuesday. 

Oct 24, 2023 at 02:41 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
1920x1080

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Ross Blacklock to the practice squad and released safety Henry Black from the practice squad. 

Blacklock, 6-5, 307 pounds, has played in 41 career games (three starts) in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2023), Minnesota Vikings (2022) and Houston Texans (2020-21). He has compiled 38 tackles (26 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. Blacklock was originally selected by the Texans in the second round (40th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU. He spent time on the Jaguars' active roster and practice squad this season. Blacklock saw action in Week 1 against the Colts.

Black, 6-0, 204 pounds, was originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 13, 2022. He has played in 25 career games in his time with the Colts (2022-23), Atlanta Falcons (2022), New York Giants (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2020-21). Black has registered 27 tackles (20 solo), two passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and 19 special teams stops. He has also played in three postseason contests and has compiled two tackles (one solo) and four special teams stops.

