Colts sign DT Ross Blacklock to practice squad, release S Henry Black from practice squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Ross Blacklock to the practice squad and released safety Henry Black from the practice squad.

Blacklock, 6-5, 307 pounds, has played in 41 career games (three starts) in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2023), Minnesota Vikings (2022) and Houston Texans (2020-21). He has compiled 38 tackles (26 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. Blacklock was originally selected by the Texans in the second round (40th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU. He spent time on the Jaguars' active roster and practice squad this season. Blacklock saw action in Week 1 against the Colts.