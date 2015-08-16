Rookie Josh Robinson Makes Most Of Preseason Game Opportunities

Intro: When the starters exited Sunday’s preseason opener, rookie Josh Robinson knew his opportunities were coming. What did Robinson and the other Colts draft picks show in their professional debut?

Aug 16, 2015 at 02:54 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

robinson-josh-01.jpg

PHILADELPHIA--Preseason openers were made for Matt Hasselbeck in 1998 and the same could be said for Josh Robinson in 2015.

As a sixth-round pick in 1998, Hasselbeck knew preseason games that are often tuned out by fans could very well be the difference in determining if one would see the "real" action come September.

Some 17 years after Hasselbeck got his first taste of professional football, there was Robinson, the Colts sixth-round pick from 2015, making the most of his first playing time, even if all the eyes weren't watching.

The most important ones took notice though, in a game where young guys like Robinson can show their potential, according to Hasselbeck.

On Sunday, Robinson sparked the Colts lone touchdown drive of the day, rumbling in from nine yards out and finishing the day as the team's leading rusher.

"Josh, obviously, did a nice job and that was really encouraging to see that," Chuck Pagano said after the game.

After missing several practice days in Anderson due to a sore hamstring, Robinson returned early last week and offered a glimpse of his "bowling ball" running style.

In a goal line period up at Training Camp, a Robinson touchdown run included a thumping of pads with linebacker Amarlo Herrera that had those watching take notice.

On Sunday, finally in game action, the compactly built Robinson had 44 rushing yards on 10 carries.

"I knew as soon as (Robinson) got into the game he was going to have some nice runs because that's the type of runner he is," fellow rookie Phillip Dorsett said.

"It was nice to see him go out there and work."

The reps for Robinson in the preseason opener came as the team's "backup" running back. Frank Gore and Boom Herron both sat out Sunday's contest in Philadelphia so normal "third stringer" Zurlon Tipton slid into the starting role.

Going forward, the race to be the team's third running back (behind Gore and Herron) appears to be wide open between Tipton, Robinson and potentially Vick Ballard (did not play Sunday).

Robinson wasn't the only rookie who flashed during the preseason opener.

-Dorsett debuted with four catches (two receptions on the first two plays of the game) for 51 yards, but it was a second-quarter fumble that had his complete attention afterwards.

-The Stanford duo of DE-Henry Anderson and NT-David Parry had their disruptive moments along the defensive line.

-Fourth-round pick Clayton Geathers saw plenty of action (four tackles) as a base safety, where as he's expected to be used as more of a dime linebacker come regular season.

-Then there was sixth-round pick Amarlo Herrera who led the Colts with five tackles, and had a second-quarter interception.

Added up, and there were some positives to take away from what the Colts 2015 rookie class showed on Sunday.

Like any good rookie though, Robinson summed up his (and the entire rookie class) mindset properly.

"It felt pretty good, but a win would have felt better," the running back said.

"I'm just trying to make my name out here, win a job."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: How Will Carson Wentz Change Offense in 2021?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about Carson Wentz, offensive improvements, Jacob Eason and, of course, the Big Boat. 
news

In Case You Missed It: March 19-25

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 22

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

In Case You Missed It: March 12-18

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos and social posts from the past week
news

Social Reaction: Colts Welcome Carson Wentz To Indy

See how the Indianapolis Colts reacted on social media to the announcement of the team acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz
news

Inside The Trade: Adam Caplan

NFL insider Adam Caplan From SiriusXM and 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia joins Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman to break down what led to Carson Wentz being traded to the Colts
news

Inside The Trade: Ron Jaworski

Former Eagles quarterback and quarterback analyst Ron Jaworski joins Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman to discuss the Colts' trade for Carson Wentz
news

Colts Mailbag: Will Unprecedented Lead-up to 2021 NFL Draft Lead Chris Ballard to Trade Down?

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers ask about the impact of this year's different pre-draft process, what's coming in free agency and how to handle a deep stable of running backs going forward. 
news

9 Things to Know Before Start of NFL Free Agency

There's a lot more that goes into NFL free agency than just signing players. We break down nine terms you need to know with a busy week ahead. 
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: March 8

The Colts have the 21st-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Who Are The Colts' 2021 Free Agents?

The Indianapolis Colts head into the offseason with plenty of decisions to make before free agency begins on March 17. Who are the team's unrestricted and restricted free agents to be evaluated over the next couple weeks?
news

Frank Reich On Finding The Right Fit At Quarterback, New Coaching Staff, Potential For T.Y. Hilton's Return

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday spoke to the media for the first time since the end of the 2020 season. What did he have to say about potential moves the team can make at quarterback, how he built his new coaching staff, his feelings on free-agent-to-be T.Y. Hilton and more?

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising