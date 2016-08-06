Rookie Joe Haeg Presented With Big Opportunity Against Packers

Joe Haeg, whom the Colts selected in the fifth round (155th overall) in April's NFL Draft, could get the nod at right tackle after starter Joe Reitz suffered a thigh injury during Thursday's training camp practice at Anderson University.

Haeg, a North Dakota State product, was seen getting a majority of the reps at right tackle after Reitz's departure on Thursday and Friday.

The Colts take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday night in both teams' preseason opener in Canton, Ohio.

"The main thing is it's just got to be a learning experience," Haeg said Friday after the team's eighth training camp practice of the year. "You know, being able to go against whoever's out there, I'm just embracing it for however long it is and just trying to make myself better, become a better teammate, and more available for this team just however I can."

A former walk-on at North Dakota State — where he won an NCAA Division I FCS National Championship all five years he was a member of the program — Haeg developed into a First-Team All-American in 2014 and 2015 at both the right and left tackle spots, primarily protecting quarterback Carson Wentz, the No. 2-overall pick in this year's draft.

But with the Colts, who hired Joe Philbin to coach the offensive line in January, the emphasis this offseason for the big men up front has been versatility. As such, Haeg — especially recently — has spent much of his time developing at the guard position, where various techniques are a little bit different than they are on the outside.

But each time Haeg learned a new play or scheme, he said he made sure to always keep a mindset that he needed to know how to execute at any position up front, something that was a big boost when his number was called during Thursday's practice.