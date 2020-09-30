Colts Sign DE Ron'Dell Carter To Active Roster Off Cowboys' Practice Squad

Carter, 6-3, 269 pounds, was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad on September 6, 2020. He participated in Dallas' 2020 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts. Carter originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020.

Collegiately, Carter played in 44 games (29 starts) in three seasons (2017-19) at James Madison and finished with 152 tackles (69 solo), 48.0 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a two-time First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice (2018 and 2019) and was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Prior to transferring to James Madison, Carter spent two seasons (2015-16) at Rutgers. He saw action in five games in 2016 and registered two tackles, half a tackle for loss and half a sack. Carter redshirted as a true freshman in 2015.