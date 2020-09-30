Transactions

Presented by

Colts Sign DE Ron'Dell Carter To Active Roster Off Cowboys' Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Ron’Dell Carter to the 53-man roster off of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Sep 30, 2020 at 03:33 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
092920_carter-transaction_1920x1080

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive end Ron'Dell Carter to the 53-man roster off of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Carter, 6-3, 269 pounds, was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad on September 6, 2020. He participated in Dallas' 2020 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts. Carter originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020.

Collegiately, Carter played in 44 games (29 starts) in three seasons (2017-19) at James Madison and finished with 152 tackles (69 solo), 48.0 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a two-time First Team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice (2018 and 2019) and was named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Prior to transferring to James Madison, Carter spent two seasons (2015-16) at Rutgers. He saw action in five games in 2016 and registered two tackles, half a tackle for loss and half a sack. Carter redshirted as a true freshman in 2015.

Related Content

news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Bring Back WR Krishawn Hogan; Release QB Chad Kelly

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed wide receiver Krishawn Hogan to their practice squad and released quarterback Chad Kelly from the practice squad.
news

Colts Place LB Matthew Adams On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have placed linebacker Matthew Adams on injured reserve.
news

Colts Bring Back WR Marcus Johnson To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed wide receiver Marcus Johnson to their practice squad.
news

Roster Moves: S Ibraheim Campbell & CB Tremon Smith Elevated To Active Roster; WR Parris Campbell & S Malik Hooker Placed On IR; TEs Hale Hentges & Ethan Wolf Signed To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and cornerback Tremon Smith to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed tight ends Hale Hentges and Ethan Wolf to the practice squad. The team also placed wide receiver Parris Campbell and safety Malik Hooker on the Injured Reserve list and released tight end Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad.
news

Colts Elevate TE Farrod Green To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated tight end Farrod Green to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Minnesota. The Colts' active roster is now at 54 players.
news

Colts Elevate WR Daurice Fountain To Active Roster; Place RB Marlon Mack On IR; Sign RB Darius Jackson To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver Daurice Fountain to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed running back Marlon Mack on the Injured Reserve list. The team also signed running back Darius Jackson to the practice squad.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign K Matt Gay; Release DE Gerri Green

The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Matt Gay to their practice squad and released defensive end Gerri Green from their practice squad.
news

Colts Sign Safety Ibraheim Campbell To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to their practice squad.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign RB Darius Anderson & TE Charlie Taumoepeau; Release TE Xavier Grimble

The Indianapolis Colts announced today they have signed running back Darius Anderson and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad, and released tight end Xavier Grimble from the practice squad.
news

Colts Claim DT Eli Ankou Off Waivers; Place TE Trey Burton On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Eli Ankou off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. In a corresponding move, the team placed tight end Trey Burton on injured reserve.
news

Roster Moves: T Chaz Green Brought Back To Active Roster, DT Sheldon Day To IR, 14 Signed To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have re-signed tackle Chaz Green, placed defensive tackle Sheldon Day on injured reserve and signed 14 players to their practice squad.

Advertising