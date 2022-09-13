Colts Sign CB Tony Brown To 53-Man Roster, Waive K Rodrigo Blankenship; Sign CB Darrell Baker Jr., S Henry Black, K Lucas Havrisik, K Chase McLaughlin To Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Tony Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. The team also signed cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., safety Henry Black, kicker Lucas Havrisik and kicker Chase McLaughlin to the practice squad and released guard Arlington Hambright, safety Will Redmond and cornerback Chris Wilcox from the practice squad.

Brown, 6-0, 199 pounds, was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 1 at Houston. He was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 31, 2022, after originally signing with the team as a free agent on March 8, 2022. Brown has played in 34 career games (four starts) in his time with the Colts (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Cincinnati Bengals (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018) and has totaled 50 tackles (39 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and eight special teams stops.

Blankenship, 6-1, 189 pounds, played in 22 games in three seasons (2020-22) with the Colts and converted 45-of-54 field goals and 52-of-55 extra points for 187 points. He appeared in one postseason contest and made one field goal and one extra point for four points. Blankenship originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.

Baker Jr., 6-1, 190 pounds, participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 29, 2022. He was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on August 24. Baker Jr. originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 56 career games (26 starts) at Georgia Southern (2016-21) and compiled 121 tackles (80 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 21 passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Black, 6-0, 204 pounds, participated in 2022 training camp with the Atlanta Falcons and spent time with the New York Giants during the 2022 offseason. He saw action in 25 games in two seasons (2020-21) with the Green Bay Packers and totaled 27 tackles (20 solo), two passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and 19 special teams stops. Black also played in three postseason contests and recorded two tackles (one solo) and four special teams stops. He originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020.

Havrisik, 6-2, 188 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2022 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis but was not signed. Collegiately, he played in 54 career games at Arizona (2017-21) and converted 34-of-53 field goals and 73 extra points for 175 points. Havrisik also handled kickoff duties and compiled 232 touchbacks. He earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention recognition in 2020 and 2021. His last name is pronounced HAVE-ruh-sick.

McLaughlin, 6-0, 180 pounds, re-joins Indianapolis after spending time with the team in 2019 and 2020. He has played in 31 career games in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2021), New York Jets (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Colts (2019-20), Minnesota Vikings (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2019). McLaughlin has converted 37-of-49 field goals and 67-of-69 extra points for 178 points. He has also registered 38 touchbacks on kickoffs. McLaughlin originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2019.

Hambright, 6-5, 300 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 1, 2022. He participated in the New England Patriots' 2022 offseason program and training camp before being waived on August 30. In 2021, Hambright spent time on the Chicago Bears' active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. As a rookie in 2020, he played in nine regular season games (one start) and one postseason contest with the Bears. Hambright was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (226th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Redmond, 5-11, 186 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 31, 2022. He has played in 34 career games (five starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22), Green Bay Packers (2018-21), Kansas City Chiefs (2017) and San Francisco 49ers (2016-17) and has compiled 52 tackles (37 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, two passes defensed and 13 special teams stops. Redmond has also appeared in four postseason contests and has registered one solo tackle and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by the 49ers in the third round (68th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.