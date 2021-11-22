Robert Mathis On Induction Into Colts Ring Of Honor: 'It's Still Surreal'

Robert Mathis will be inducted in the Colts' Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks on the Colts Reunion Podcast this week to talk about the honor and re-live some of his favorite memories from his storied career. 

Nov 22, 2021 at 04:04 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Robert Mathis Sack Bears Super Bowl

Ahead of his induction into the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robert Mathis joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks on the "Colts Reunion" Podcast to talk about the honor and tell stories from his legendary career in Indianapolis.

"Very humbling, man," Mathis said of going into the Colts Ring of Honor. "It's still surreal. Just like you gotta have these guys like Bill Brooks, Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday, Dwight (Freeney), all these guys, these legendary Colts guys. And they said, you're next. I was like, thank you. I'll take it. But I'm still humble all the same."

You can listen to the full podcast and subscribe to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Amazon Music, or you can click play below:

Hear from Mathis on the toughest offensive lineman he faced in his career and how the late John Teerlinck's coaching helped him become the player he was, with 123 sacks, 52 forced fumbles, five Pro Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl ring. Mathis also talked with Gorman and Brooks about his relationship with Dwight Freeney, what he's up to now, what he thinks of Colts rookie Kwity Paye and, of course, which quarterback he liked hitting the most.

"He came in the league almost three years before me," Mathis said, "and he's still playing."

It doesn't take much guessing to figure out who Mathis is referring to there.

Again, find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Amazon Music, and subscribe to the Colts Audio Network for a loaded weekly lineup of podcasts including The Colts Official Podcast, Inside Football With Rick Venturi, Instant Game Reaction, Know Your Foe, Colts Roundtable Live and more.

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

The Colts thumped the Buffalo Bills, 41-15, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Get inside the Colts' victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Colts, Back In AFC Playoff Race, Not Wavering From 1-0 Mentality 

The Colts improved to 6-5 with their 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and while they're firmly in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, they're not thinking about anything beyond what's ahead of them: A Week 12 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Amid MVP Chatter After Record-Setting Win vs. Bills, Colts' Jonathan Taylor Continues With Even-Keel Mindset

Jonathan Taylor set a Colts record with five touchdowns in his teams' 41-15 dismantling of the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Bills Week 11

The Colts are in Buffalo for a pivotal AFC matchup with the Bills this afternoon. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 
news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report, is active. 
news

Colts Activate Jahleel Addae To 53-Man Roster, Waive Anthony Chesley

The Indianapolis Colts today activated safety Jahleel Addae to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Anthony Chesley.
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts At Bills, Week 11

Get inside this week's Colts-Bills matchup with a look at both sides of the line of scrimmage and how last season's playoff loss in Buffalo lingered in a positive way. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Hard Knocks Reaction And Defense vs. Defense Mentality Against Bills

Colts players reacted to the premiere of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts," which aired Wednesday night, and looked ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 1 Recap: The Mountain Climb Begins...With Plenty Of Babies

The debut episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" takes you into the lives of the Wentz and Leonard families, the gender reveals for the Glowinski and Kelly families and the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Taylor Stallworth Is Proving To Be More Than Just A Run Stuffer

The Colts' defensive tackle has three sacks and six quarterback hits in his last two games. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising