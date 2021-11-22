Robert Mathis On Induction Into Colts Ring Of Honor: 'It's Still Surreal'

Ahead of his induction into the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robert Mathis joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks on the "Colts Reunion" Podcast to talk about the honor and tell stories from his legendary career in Indianapolis.
"Very humbling, man," Mathis said of going into the Colts Ring of Honor. "It's still surreal. Just like you gotta have these guys like Bill Brooks, Peyton Manning, Jeff Saturday, Dwight (Freeney), all these guys, these legendary Colts guys. And they said, you're next. I was like, thank you. I'll take it. But I'm still humble all the same."
You can listen to the full podcast and subscribe to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Amazon Music
Hear from Mathis on the toughest offensive lineman he faced in his career and how the late John Teerlinck's coaching helped him become the player he was, with 123 sacks, 52 forced fumbles, five Pro Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl ring. Mathis also talked with Gorman and Brooks about his relationship with Dwight Freeney, what he's up to now, what he thinks of Colts rookie Kwity Paye and, of course, which quarterback he liked hitting the most.
"He came in the league almost three years before me," Mathis said, "and he's still playing."
It doesn't take much guessing to figure out who Mathis is referring to there.
