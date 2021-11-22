Robert Mathis On Induction Into Colts Ring Of Honor: 'It's Still Surreal'

Hear from Mathis on the toughest offensive lineman he faced in his career and how the late John Teerlinck's coaching helped him become the player he was, with 123 sacks, 52 forced fumbles, five Pro Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl ring. Mathis also talked with Gorman and Brooks about his relationship with Dwight Freeney, what he's up to now, what he thinks of Colts rookie Kwity Paye and, of course, which quarterback he liked hitting the most.