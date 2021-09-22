Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, Bob Sanders Among Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees

It's Mathis' first time eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while Wayne is making his third appearance. 

Sep 22, 2021 at 01:49 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

2015_1025_NO_6686

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 Modern-Era nominees for its Class of 2022, and five former Colts greats are on the list:

  • Bob Sanders
  • Robert Mathis
  • Jeff Saturday
  • Dallas Clark
  • Reggie Wayne

It's Mathis' first time eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mathis spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts and is 27th all time with 123 sacks; he was a five-time Pro Bowler and earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2013. No player since forced fumbles began being tracked in 1999 has forced more fumbles than Mathis' 54; he led the NFL three times in that category (2004, 2005, 2013).

Wayne is on the ballot for the third time and is one of 12 players in NFL history to amass more than 14,000 receiving yards. Wayne is the Colts' all-time leader in games played (211), was a 2010 first-team AP All-Pro and was named to six Pro Bowls.

Sanders was a two-time first-team AP All-Pro (2005, 2007) during his seven seasons with the Colts. Saturday was also a two-time first-team AP All Pro in 2005 and 2007 and ranks sixth in games played in Colts history (197). Clark earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2009 thanks to a career high 100 catches and 1,106 yards.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will announced 25 semifinalists from this list in November, and then 15 finalists will be revealed in January for the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee to consider for enshrinement.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz Has Sprains In Both Ankles, Too Early To Know Status For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Wentz was injured in the fourth quarter of the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

The Colts liked what they saw from Carson Wentz before his ankle injury, but the team's issues in the red zone were the story from Week 2's 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Carson Wentz's Day Ends With Ankle Injury, But Colts Come Away Impressed With QB In Loss to Rams

Carson Wentz suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter but showed plenty of encouraging signs, from his toughness to his operation of the offense, in the Colts' Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. 
news

LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Rams Week 2

The Colts look to bounce back against Aaron Donald, Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2. Follow along with updates from writer JJ Stankevitz throughout the game right here. 
news

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

The Colts announced Friday Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes would be out for today's game. 
news

Colts Elevate WR DeMichael Harris From To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

Harris caught 10 passes in seven games with the Colts in 2020. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Rams, Week 2

The Colts look to bounce back after their Week 1 loss to the Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know before kickoff. 
news

Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes Ruled Out Vs. Los Angeles Rams; Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye Questionable

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 2 on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the second game of 2021?
news

Colts To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness, 'Kicking The Stigma' During Rams Game

Fans can get a Kicking The Stigma shirt with a $35 donation supporting Kicking The Stigma Action Grants. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising