Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, Bob Sanders Among Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 Modern-Era nominees for its Class of 2022, and five former Colts greats are on the list:

Bob Sanders

Robert Mathis

Jeff Saturday

Dallas Clark

Reggie Wayne

It's Mathis' first time eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mathis spent his entire 14-year career with the Colts and is 27th all time with 123 sacks; he was a five-time Pro Bowler and earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2013. No player since forced fumbles began being tracked in 1999 has forced more fumbles than Mathis' 54; he led the NFL three times in that category (2004, 2005, 2013).

Wayne is on the ballot for the third time and is one of 12 players in NFL history to amass more than 14,000 receiving yards. Wayne is the Colts' all-time leader in games played (211), was a 2010 first-team AP All-Pro and was named to six Pro Bowls.

Sanders was a two-time first-team AP All-Pro (2005, 2007) during his seven seasons with the Colts. Saturday was also a two-time first-team AP All Pro in 2005 and 2007 and ranks sixth in games played in Colts history (197). Clark earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in 2009 thanks to a career high 100 catches and 1,106 yards.