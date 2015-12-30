Robert Mathis Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

Intro: For the fourth time in his illustrious Colts career, Robert Mathis has been named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Dec 30, 2015 at 02:33 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

MathisPOTW.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Week 16 in the NFL was one for the "old guys" in the pass-rushing department.

Robert Mathis, and his 2.0 sacks in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, earned him his fourth career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

At the age of 34, Mathis has been quite impressive in a season coming off 10 Achilles' surgeries.

Despite not starting until Week Seven of the season, Mathis leads the Colts with 7.0 sacks in limited snaps.

The 2.0 sacks for Mathis in Sunday's win began with a patented spin move in the second quarter, ending a potential late-half scoring drive for the Dolphins.

His second sack came on the game's final defensive play for the Colts. No. 98 finished Sunday with five tackles, too.

Mathis now ranks 20th on the NFL's all-time sack list with 118 quarterback takedowns.

Just above Mathis on that list is Dwight Freeney (118.5), who ironically enough took home the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week award on Wednesday.

Freeney, 35, previously won four such honors with the Colts.

For Mathis, his other three times winning Defensive Player of the Week came in Week 7 of 2005, Week 13 of 2008 and Week 16 of 2011.

Mathis is the fourth Colts player to earn Player of the Week honors this season. Safety Mike Adams (Week 5) and cornerback Darius Butler (Week 9) were each named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, while punter Pat McAfee (Week 3) earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Adam Vinatieri was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week - ROBERT MATHIS

Colts OLB Robert Mathis was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week!

No Title
1 / 107
No Title
2 / 107
No Title
3 / 107
No Title
4 / 107
No Title
5 / 107
No Title
6 / 107
No Title
7 / 107
No Title
8 / 107
No Title
9 / 107
No Title
10 / 107
No Title
11 / 107
No Title
12 / 107
No Title
13 / 107
No Title
14 / 107
No Title
15 / 107
No Title
16 / 107
No Title
17 / 107
No Title
18 / 107
No Title
19 / 107
No Title
20 / 107
No Title
21 / 107
No Title
22 / 107
No Title
23 / 107
No Title
24 / 107
No Title
25 / 107
No Title
26 / 107
No Title
27 / 107
No Title
28 / 107
No Title
29 / 107
No Title
30 / 107
No Title
31 / 107
No Title
32 / 107
No Title
33 / 107
No Title
34 / 107
No Title
35 / 107
No Title
36 / 107
No Title
37 / 107
No Title
38 / 107
No Title
39 / 107
No Title
40 / 107
No Title
41 / 107
No Title
42 / 107
No Title
43 / 107
No Title
44 / 107
No Title
45 / 107
No Title
46 / 107
No Title
47 / 107
No Title
48 / 107
No Title
49 / 107
No Title
50 / 107
No Title
51 / 107
No Title
52 / 107
No Title
53 / 107
No Title
54 / 107
No Title
55 / 107
No Title
56 / 107
No Title
57 / 107
No Title
58 / 107
No Title
59 / 107
No Title
60 / 107
No Title
61 / 107
No Title
62 / 107
No Title
63 / 107
No Title
64 / 107
No Title
65 / 107
No Title
66 / 107
No Title
67 / 107
No Title
68 / 107
No Title
69 / 107
No Title
70 / 107
No Title
71 / 107
No Title
72 / 107
No Title
73 / 107
No Title
74 / 107
No Title
75 / 107
No Title
76 / 107
No Title
77 / 107
No Title
78 / 107
No Title
79 / 107
No Title
80 / 107
No Title
81 / 107
No Title
82 / 107
No Title
83 / 107
No Title
84 / 107
No Title
85 / 107
No Title
86 / 107
No Title
87 / 107
No Title
88 / 107
No Title
89 / 107
No Title
90 / 107
No Title
91 / 107
No Title
92 / 107
No Title
93 / 107
No Title
94 / 107
No Title
95 / 107
No Title
96 / 107
No Title
97 / 107
No Title
98 / 107
No Title
99 / 107
No Title
100 / 107
No Title
101 / 107
No Title
102 / 107
No Title
103 / 107
No Title
104 / 107
No Title
105 / 107
No Title
106 / 107
No Title
107 / 107
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their final regular season home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 game of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals.  
news

Colts' Defense Stifles Kyler Murray, Cardinals' Offense Despite Major Missing Pieces

The Indianapolis Colts learned throughout the day Saturday that All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting strong safety Khari Willis would have to miss that night's major late-season road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and their MVP-caliber quarterback, Kyler Murray. With several others stepping in to major roles, the Colts' defense held strong, limiting the Cardinals to just 16 points in a huge 22-16 Week 16 victory.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

As the Colts head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:
news

Yet Another Blocked Punt, Special Teams Touchdown Sets Tone For Colts In Huge Win Over Patriots

Matthew Adams charged untouched through the New England Patriots' protection to get his hands on a first-quarter punt attempt, which was recovered in the end zone by E.J. Speed for a huge tone-setting first-quarter touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 27-17 victory Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Patriots 17 (2021 Week 15)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 15 game of the 2021 season against the New England Patriots. 
news

Opportunistic Colts Defense Shuts Down Patriots For Three Quarters, Puts Clamps Down Late

The Indianapolis Colts' defense feasted on New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones early and often in Saturday night's huge Week 15 AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. New England's offense started to build momentum late, but the Colts bowed their neck to earn a massive 27-17 victory.
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP. 
news

Colts To Host Patriots For 'Primetime Saturday Night' In Indy

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team's second home primetime game this season.
Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Colts vs Raiders – January 2 | 1 p.m.

Theme: Fan Appreciation

Giveaway: Colts Scarf

Buy Tickets
Advertising