Robert Mathis Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Week 16 in the NFL was one for the "old guys" in the pass-rushing department.

Robert Mathis, and his 2.0 sacks in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, earned him his fourth career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

At the age of 34, Mathis has been quite impressive in a season coming off 10 Achilles' surgeries.

Despite not starting until Week Seven of the season, Mathis leads the Colts with 7.0 sacks in limited snaps.

The 2.0 sacks for Mathis in Sunday's win began with a patented spin move in the second quarter, ending a potential late-half scoring drive for the Dolphins.