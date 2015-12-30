Robert Mathis Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Week 16 in the NFL was one for the "old guys" in the pass-rushing department.
Robert Mathis, and his 2.0 sacks in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, earned him his fourth career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.
At the age of 34, Mathis has been quite impressive in a season coming off 10 Achilles' surgeries.
Despite not starting until Week Seven of the season, Mathis leads the Colts with 7.0 sacks in limited snaps.
The 2.0 sacks for Mathis in Sunday's win began with a patented spin move in the second quarter, ending a potential late-half scoring drive for the Dolphins.
His second sack came on the game's final defensive play for the Colts. No. 98 finished Sunday with five tackles, too.
Mathis now ranks 20th on the NFL's all-time sack list with 118 quarterback takedowns.
Just above Mathis on that list is Dwight Freeney (118.5), who ironically enough took home the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week award on Wednesday.
Freeney, 35, previously won four such honors with the Colts.
For Mathis, his other three times winning Defensive Player of the Week came in Week 7 of 2005, Week 13 of 2008 and Week 16 of 2011.
Mathis is the fourth Colts player to earn Player of the Week honors this season. Safety Mike Adams (Week 5) and cornerback Darius Butler (Week 9) were each named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, while punter Pat McAfee (Week 3) earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Adam Vinatieri was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November.
