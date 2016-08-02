Robert Mathis: Defensive Progression 'Going Great'

So despite the fact that Mathis has tons of experience behind him, he's still excited to come to work day after day, as the Colts have a new defensive coordinator in Ted Monachino who has been implementing an overall defensive scheme Mathis is definitely a fan of.

"It's going great," Mathis said Tuesday after the Colts' morning walkthrough practice at Anderson University. "I'm very happy with the progression and how things are going. Ted, our DC (defensive coordinator), he does a great job of balancing the rush coverage and play calling and everything, so I am happy with the progression."

Every defensive coordinator across the league comes into the season with aspirations of seeing his players attack the opposing offense with every opportunity they have, but Monachino has hinted at specific ways he wants to utilize his defenders to turn a gameplan into execution on Sundays.

A huge part of that gameplan for Monachino will be how he utilizes Mathis, who just last season returned from 10 surgeries to repair a torn Achilles — and the bad infection that followed — in Week 2, and still managed to record seven sacks on the year.

This time around, Mathis enters the season fully healthy, and while Monachino said you "can't run the wheels off" of him, he wants to have Mathis on the field "as often as he can handle."

"We are going to continue to use him in both base and sub on first and second down and on third," Monachino said Sunday. "So based on the situation, based on the rotation, based on the number of reps he has each game, we'll try to manage those guys because they deserve it, they've earned it."

Mathis is just one of four players on the Colts' defense returning with at least 11 years of experience, joining inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (11th year), outside linebacker Trent Cole (12th year) and safety Mike Adams (13th year).