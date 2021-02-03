Black History Month: Colts From Historically Black Colleges And Universities

Albany State University:

» Grover Stewart, defensive tackle: Fourth-round selection by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Has played in 62 career games with 30 starts in Indy, and has 123 total tackles (14 for a loss) with 3.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and two passes defensed.

Alcorn State University:

» Torrance Small, wide receiver: Originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in the 1992 NFL Draft. Played one season in Indianapolis in 1998; in 16 games with four starts, he had 45 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns.

Allen University:

» George Harold, defensive back: 10th-round selection by the Baltimore Colts in the 1965 NFL Draft. Played in 14 total games for the Colts in 1966 and 1967 and had one fumble recovery.

Bowie State University:

» Victor Jackson, defensive back: After beginning his career in the USFL, Jackson played in two games with the Colts in 1986; he was credited with one punt return, which was a fair catch.

» Marco Tongue, defensive back: Played in seven games with the Baltimore Colts in the 1983 season.

Clark Atlanta University:

» Curtis Johnson, defensive end: Entered the NFL with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in the 2008 season; played in seven games in Indy that year and had four tackles (one for a loss) with a sack and a quarterback hit.

Elizabeth City State University:

» Reggie Langhorne, wide receiver: Originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 1985 NFL Draft. Played his final two seasons with the Colts and, in 32 games with 28 starts, had 150 receptions for 1,849 yards with four touchdowns.

Florida A&M University:

» Bobby Felts, halfback: Entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Colts in the 1965 NFL Draft. Played in seven games with the Colts his rookie season, finishing with two rushing attempts, before finishing out his career with the Detroit Lions.

» Hubert Ginn, running back: Originally entered the NFL as a ninth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 1970 NFL Draft. Played nine games with the Baltimore Ravens in the 1973 season, finishing with 16 rushing attempts for 47 yards and three receptions for two yards, as well as nine kickoff returns for 198 yards (22.0 avg.).

» Frank Middleton, running back: Played in 21 total games with seven starts his first two NFL seasons with the Colts in 1984 and 1985, finishing with 105 rushing attempts for 310 yards with two touchdowns, and 20 receptions for 166 yards and another score through the air. Also had two kickoff returns for 31 yards (15.5 avg.).

Fort Valley State University:

» Tyrone Poole, cornerback: Originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 1995 NFL Draft. Played in 45 games with 41 starts for the Colts from 1998-2000, finishing with 123 total tackles (four for a loss) with five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack.

Grambling State University:

» Norman Davis, guard: Entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Baltimore Colts in the 1967 NFL Draft. Played in 14 games his rookie season in Baltimore before finishing out his career with the New Orleans Saints (1969) and Philadelphia Eagles (1970).

» Greg Fields, defensive end: Played in 32 games with 10 starts for the Baltimore Colts in 1979 and 1980.

» Billy Newsome, defensive end: Entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Colts in the 1970 NFL Draft. Played in 42 games with 34 starts his first three seasons in Baltimore, finishing with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

» Chester Rogers, wide receiver: Entered the NFL with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016; played in 53 games with 22 starts from 2016 through 2019, finishing with 111 receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns, as well as five rushing attempts for 22 yards. Also had 60 punt returns for 551 yards (9.2 avg.) and five kickoff returns for 42 yards (8.4 avg.).

» Chad Williams, wide receiver: Originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft. Played in one game with the Colts in 2019, and was targeted with one pass attempt.

Hampton University:

» Kendall Langford, defensive end: Originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft. Played in 23 games, all starts, with the Colts in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, finishing with 48 total tackles (13 for a loss) with 7.0 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed.

Howard University: