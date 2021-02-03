Black History Month: Colts From Historically Black Colleges And Universities

INDIANAPOLIS — To celebrate Black History Month, Colts.com is taking a look at the Colts players and coaches who have hailed from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Players
Alabama A&M University:
» Robert Mathis, defensive end: Fifth-round selection by the Colts in the 2003 NFL Draft. Played all 14 seasons of his career in Indy; in 192 regular-season games, he finished with 538 total tackles (108 for a loss) with 123.0 sacks, 141 quarterback hits, 54 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries (three returned for a touchdown), one interception and 18 passes defensed. Five-time Pro Bowl selection and selected First-Team All-Pro in 2013.
Albany State University:
» Grover Stewart, defensive tackle: Fourth-round selection by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft. Has played in 62 career games with 30 starts in Indy, and has 123 total tackles (14 for a loss) with 3.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and two passes defensed.
Alcorn State University:
» Torrance Small, wide receiver: Originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round selection by the New Orleans Saints in the 1992 NFL Draft. Played one season in Indianapolis in 1998; in 16 games with four starts, he had 45 receptions for 681 yards and seven touchdowns.
Allen University:
» George Harold, defensive back: 10th-round selection by the Baltimore Colts in the 1965 NFL Draft. Played in 14 total games for the Colts in 1966 and 1967 and had one fumble recovery.
Bowie State University:
» Victor Jackson, defensive back: After beginning his career in the USFL, Jackson played in two games with the Colts in 1986; he was credited with one punt return, which was a fair catch.
» Marco Tongue, defensive back: Played in seven games with the Baltimore Colts in the 1983 season.
Clark Atlanta University:
» Curtis Johnson, defensive end: Entered the NFL with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in the 2008 season; played in seven games in Indy that year and had four tackles (one for a loss) with a sack and a quarterback hit.
Elizabeth City State University:
» Reggie Langhorne, wide receiver: Originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 1985 NFL Draft. Played his final two seasons with the Colts and, in 32 games with 28 starts, had 150 receptions for 1,849 yards with four touchdowns.
Florida A&M University:
» Bobby Felts, halfback: Entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Colts in the 1965 NFL Draft. Played in seven games with the Colts his rookie season, finishing with two rushing attempts, before finishing out his career with the Detroit Lions.
» Hubert Ginn, running back: Originally entered the NFL as a ninth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 1970 NFL Draft. Played nine games with the Baltimore Ravens in the 1973 season, finishing with 16 rushing attempts for 47 yards and three receptions for two yards, as well as nine kickoff returns for 198 yards (22.0 avg.).
» Frank Middleton, running back: Played in 21 total games with seven starts his first two NFL seasons with the Colts in 1984 and 1985, finishing with 105 rushing attempts for 310 yards with two touchdowns, and 20 receptions for 166 yards and another score through the air. Also had two kickoff returns for 31 yards (15.5 avg.).
Fort Valley State University:
» Tyrone Poole, cornerback: Originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 1995 NFL Draft. Played in 45 games with 41 starts for the Colts from 1998-2000, finishing with 123 total tackles (four for a loss) with five interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack.
Grambling State University:
» Norman Davis, guard: Entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Baltimore Colts in the 1967 NFL Draft. Played in 14 games his rookie season in Baltimore before finishing out his career with the New Orleans Saints (1969) and Philadelphia Eagles (1970).
» Greg Fields, defensive end: Played in 32 games with 10 starts for the Baltimore Colts in 1979 and 1980.
» Billy Newsome, defensive end: Entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Baltimore Colts in the 1970 NFL Draft. Played in 42 games with 34 starts his first three seasons in Baltimore, finishing with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
» Chester Rogers, wide receiver: Entered the NFL with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2016; played in 53 games with 22 starts from 2016 through 2019, finishing with 111 receptions for 1,221 yards and five touchdowns, as well as five rushing attempts for 22 yards. Also had 60 punt returns for 551 yards (9.2 avg.) and five kickoff returns for 42 yards (8.4 avg.).
» Chad Williams, wide receiver: Originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2017 NFL Draft. Played in one game with the Colts in 2019, and was targeted with one pass attempt.
Hampton University:
» Kendall Langford, defensive end: Originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft. Played in 23 games, all starts, with the Colts in the 2015 and 2016 seasons, finishing with 48 total tackles (13 for a loss) with 7.0 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed.
Howard University:
» Antoine Bethea, safety: Entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Colts in the 2006 NFL Draft. A two-time Pro Bowl selection during his first eight seasons in Indianapolis, Bethea played in 123 career regular season games with the Colts, collecting 805 total tackles (16 for a loss) with 14 interceptions, 47 passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Jackson State University:
» Roy Hilton, defensive end: Entered the NFL as a 15th-round selection by the Baltimore Colts in the 1965 NFL Draft. Played nine seasons in Baltmore from 1965 to 1973, and in 125 career games with 68 starts for the Colts, Hilton had one interception (that he returned for a touchdown) and six fumble recoveries.
» Willie Richardson, wide receiver: Entered the NFL as a seventh-round selection by the Baltimore Colts in the 1963 NFL Draft. A two-time Pro Bowl selection who earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 1967, Richardson played in Baltimore in eight of his nine NFL seasons; in 99 games with 50 starts, he finished with 188 receptions for 2,883 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as two rushing attempts for 27 yards.
Morgan State University:
» Tim Baylor, defensive back: Entered the NFL as a 10th-round selection by the Baltimore Colts in the 1976 NFL Draft. Played in 43 games with the Colts from 1976 through 1978, and had two fumble recoveries,
» Stan Cherry, linebacker: Played in three games with the Baltimore Colts in his first and only NFL season in 1973.
» Ron Mayo, tight end: Originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1973 NFL Draft. Played in nine games with the Baltimore Colts in 1974, and was credited with two kickoff returns for 23 yards (11.5 avg.).
Morris Brown College:
» Ezra Johnson, defensive end: Originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 1977 NFL Draft. Played in 26 games with two starts for the Colts across the 1988 and 1989 seasons, finishing with 11.5 combined sacks and one fumble recovery.
Norfolk State University:
» Deon King, linebacker: Appeared in four games with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2016, finishing with one tackle.
South Carolina State University:
» Darius Leonard, linebacker: Second-round selection by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. Has played in 42 games, all starts, with the Colts over the past three seasons, and has collected a combined 416 total tackles (26 for a loss) with 15.0 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 22 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. First-Team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2020 and Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2019; two-time Pro Bowl selection.
Southern University and A&M College:
» Michael Ball, safety: Entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 1988 NFL Draft. Played the entirety of his six-year NFL career in Indianapolis; in 84 total games with 30 starts, Ball had one interception, one fumble recovery and one sack each.
» Jeff Faulkner, defensive end: Played in seven games with the Colts in his second NFL season in 1990, finishing with three tackles and two sacks.
» Alvin Haymond, defensive back: Entered the NFL as an 18th-round pick by the Baltimore Colts in the 1964 NFL Draft. Played the first four seasons of his NFL career in Baltimore; in 45 games with 19 starts with the Colts, he logged nine interceptions (two returned for a touchdown) with three fumble recoveries. Also had 108 punt returns for 911 yards (8.4 avg.), as well as 44 kickoff returns for 1,163 yards (26.4 avg.).
» Mike Kaczmarek, linebacker: Played in 14 games with four starts in his first and only NFL season with the Baltimore Colts in 1973, finishing with one interception.
» Thomas McLemore, tight end: Originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1992 NFL Draft. Appeared in one game with the Colts in his final NFL season in 1995.
» Kendel Shello, defensive end: Played in 13 games with one start with the Colts from 1996 through 1998, finishing with 10 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
» Sid Williams, linebacker: Originally entered the NFL as a 16th-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 1964 NFL Draft. Played in 12 games in his one and only season with the Baltimore Colts in the 1968 season.
Texas Southern University:
» Lonnie Hepburn, defensive back: Originally entered the NFL as a 13th-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 1971 NFL Draft. Played in 17 games with 11 starts his first two NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in 1971 and 1972, collecting an interception.
» Lloyd Mumphord, defensive back: Originally entered the NFL as a 16th-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 1969 NFL Draft. Played the final four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Colts; with the Colts, he combined to collect seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Tuskegee University:
» Ricky Jones, linebacker: Played the final four seasons of his NFL career with the Colts from 1980 through 1983, collecting a combined three fumble recoveries during that span.
——————
Coaches
Alabama A&M University:
» Robert Mathis: Mathis has served as a pass rush consultant with the Colts in varying degrees with since 2017.
Alcorn State University:
» Leslie Frazier: Frazier served as the Colts' defensive assistant and then assistant head coach and defensive backs coach in the 2005 and 2006 seasons.
Delaware State University:
» Carlos Woods: Woods served as a defensive quality control coach with the Colts in the 2007 and 2008 seasons.
Howard University:
» Roy Anderson: Anderson served as a safeties coach with the Colts from 2012 through 2015.
» Pep Hamilton: Hamilton served as the Colts' offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015.
Southern University and A&M College:
» Billie Matthews: Matthews served as the Colts' offensive coordinator and running backs coach across the 1985 and 1986 seasons.
