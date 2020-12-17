Colts Wednesday Notebook: Rigoberto Sanchez Makes Return To Practice Field; Darius Leonard, Xavier Rhodes Full Participants

Also weighing heavily on Sanchez's mind was the fact his team was just a couple days away from taking on the Tennessee Titans. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary rules put into place for the 2020 season, the Colts wouldn't have had enough time to sign a replacement punter for that game.

So despite the fact he knew he'd be playing through immense pain — and he'd have to give up his kickoff duties for that very reason — Sanchez decided to toughen it out and play that Sunday.

He ended up averaging more than 50 yards on five punts in that game.

"I wasn't going to do that to my team," Sanchez said when asked why he ultimately decided to play against the Titans. "It's all about the team. At the end of the day, I don't think they would have been able to get a punter in in time, and it wasn't going to be any worse. That was already worst-case scenario. I was going to fight through the pain whatever it was. No need to make a bigger deal than it is. I was going to get surgery Tuesday already so I was like, 'Can it get any worse?' I asked the doctor if it could get any worse and he said, 'No.' So then I'm like, 'Okay, I'm going to play. I'm going to do it for my brothers. They need me.' That's what it was."

Sanchez then underwent surgery two days later. His prognosis, he shared Wednesday, is positive — "I'm just grateful that it didn't spread" Sanchez said — and there's even a slight chance he could return to game action for Sunday's game against the Texans.

But, for now, Sanchez, who has missed the last two games, says he's just taking it one day at a time; the Colts also have punter Ryan Allen on their practice squad if needed once again.

The simple fact that Sanchez can keep doing what he loves, he said, is "amazing."

"You never really know," he said. "I guess these are the things that you can't control that come at you unexpectedly and you start thinking, your mind starts playing games and starts thinking the worst. But at the same time, I try to tell myself, 'Look, you're going to be OK. Everybody has your back.'

"Obviously like I said on my post, it's always God's plan. His plan is always bigger than mine," Sanchez continued. "I'm just going to keep fighting and keep going. I've never been one to – if there is an obstacle in front of me I'm just going to stop and lay down. I'm going to keep going one way or another and like I said, I'm just so grateful to talk to you guys right now."

Leonard, Rhodes full participants

Sanchez's return to practice was the ultimate bit of good news for the Colts on Wednesday.

The team also had another encouraging development today, as linebacker Darius Leonard and Xavier Rhodes, both of whom exited last Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders and did not return, were full participants in practice.

Among those with non-rest designations who sat out Wednesday's practice were tight end Mo Alie-Cox, tight end Trey Burton and tackle Anthony Castonzo, all with knee injuries, and quarterback Philip Rivers with his toe injury.