RIGHTING SHIP, FULL STEAM AHEAD

The Colts start practice today in preparation for hosting Cleveland on Sunday. Correcting problem areas against the Jets is necessary and is more straight-forward than one might think. Interim Head Coach Bruce Arians and his staff will apply the approach.

Oct 17, 2012 at 04:09 AM
ballard-vick-05.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS –Teams are measured in the NFL weekly and while some tests are passed, others are not.

The Colts are taking the practice field today in trying to overcome areas last week that conspired to account for a 35-9 loss at the New York Jets.

The Colts were out-gained on the ground by more than 200 yards, while not cashing in on opportunities as well offensively as they have in past games this season.

Interim Head Coach Bruce Arians and his staff went through points of emphasis with the players on Monday, then prepared the game plan after that.  Today is the first day of on-field implementation as Indianapolis hosts Cleveland on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"This (past) one was easy," said Arians of pinpointing problems.  "It's more fundamentals than anything else, fundamentals and mental errors.  Defensively, we just have to fit in the right gaps and tackle.  We missed a lot of tackles in that ballgame.  We started pressing.  Guys were getting out of their gaps, trying to go make a play, which created bigger holes. 

"Just do the defense the way it's designed.  Fit your gap, make the tackle.  We can correct a lot of that. … Hopefully, the mental errors will go away.  We haven't been having them at home, not that many."

Indianapolis has faced a weekly series of potent backs this year, namely Matt Forte, Adrian Peterson, Maurice Jones-Drew and Shonn Greene. 

The club held Forte to 80 yards and Peterson to 60, but Jones-Drew (177) and Greene (161) had strong days against the defense. 

Indianapolis needs to tighten the bolts on the ground.  It has yielded 185, 149 and 252 yards in the last three games.  Following assignments and tackling are areas which coaches have stressed.    

"We're going to have to stop the run.  Once you get blood in the water, everybody is (going to try to capitalize) – whether it's a blitz on defense that the offense doesn't pick up, you're going to see it over and over until you put the fire out," said Arians.  "Right now, we have to stop the run.  We did a really good job against Adrian Peterson.  We didn't do a good job against Maurice Jones-Drew.  Obviously, we didn't do a good job in New York."

The Colts have had three productive days offensively at home this season, particularly the final 30 minutes of the win over Green Bay. 

Indianapolis has used a "hurry-up" offense on nine home possessions, scoring five times (three touchdowns).  For the season, it has gone to the attack on 14 drives, scoring seven times.

The Colts scored on two of five such possessions last week at New York, going to the attack once in the first half and four times afterward when the Jets increased their lead. 

Going to the offense and trying to counteract the scoreboard meant running the ball was not going to be a prominent approach.

"Our offensive line when we ran the ball, we had good push," said Arians.  "There was good movement up front, especially early in the ballgame.  We went into the no-huddle mode because of the success we've been having with it.  (We) kind of got away from the running game.  Obviously, the score dictated what we had to do in the second half a lot."

A season-long issue for the team is the ability to convert third-and-short distances.  The team is 30-of-76 overall on third downs, ranking 15th in the league, but it is 17-of-35 on third-and-four and shorter.

"We missed two third-and-ones, and we hit third-and-12, third-and-10," said Arians of last week.  "That's the frustrating part.  We've been getting ourselves in good third-down situations, between one and five (yards to go for the first down).  That's probably been the worst scenario for us to be in.  It's something we've addressed for two weeks.  We just have to continue to address it."

Rookie Vick Ballard ran the ball well last week when the club stayed on the ground.  Ballard had no negative plays and had eight of the team's 17 attempts.  Ballard says he is a "rhythm" runner who gets better when he senses a game's flow through more attempts.  Arians agrees with Ballard's assessment.

"Everything was positive (with him), but we just didn't give it to him enough," said Arians.  "I went to the 'hurry-up' because we've been so successful, and I thought we'd be successful.  It takes some of his momentum away as far as getting carries. 

"He's the type of back who needs to tote it and tote it.  Right now, that's not our style.  There's no doubt some guys do (get better with more carries).  He's one of those guys." 

A young Colts team that is fighting health concerns will see another young opponent when it looks across the scrimmage line on Sunday.  Cleveland comes to Indianapolis with 16 rookies on the roster, including quarterback in Brandon Weeden.

The Browns won a divisional home clash against Cincinnati, 34-24, last Sunday, their first win.  Three times the Browns have scored at least 27 points, and only two of five losses have been by 10 points or more.

"They've been in every ballgame.  (They) took the Giants to the wire, took the Eagles to the wire, beat a really good Bengals team at home," said Arians.  "They're playing extremely good football.  They're younger than we are, so youth is no excuse for us this week.  We have two rookie quarterbacks going against each other.  They're a very talented, young team.  (Coordinator) Dick Jauron does a great job defensively of keeping it very simple and playing (as) an attack style, Cover-2 team.

"We've got a team that just came off their first win, and they're going to be pretty excited and pumped up about it.  Hopefully (we) get a great crowd again.  Take their energy and go play and get to 3-3.  The only thing that matters right now is getting to 3-3."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts see upside, areas of improvement for defense in 2024

The Colts will look to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to build on some encouraging signs while solving some problems from the 2023 season. 
news

Colts CB Dallis Flowers looking to pick up in 2024 where he left off in 2023

Flowers felt like he was playing the best ball of his career prior to an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 4. 
news

Anthony Richardson's pairing with Jonathan Taylor an intriguing unknown as Colts eye more explosive offense in 2024

Anthony Richardson was on the field for two plays with Jonathan Taylor in 2023. 
news

How O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr. pushed Colts' offensive line turnaround in 2023

The Colts' offensive line entered 2023 with the same starting five it had in 2022 – but with a new position coach. And that coach, Tony Sparano Jr., turned out to be the exact person the Colts' O-line needed. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Why Colts were impressed with Anthony Richardson's maturity, growth behind the scenes following season-ending injury

While Anthony Richardson's rookie season was limited to just four games, his coaches and teammates all observed encouraging signs from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

TUNE IN: QB Anthony Richardson and GM Chris Ballard's end of season press conferences, Thursday, January 11

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's press conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and general manager Chris Ballard will speak with the media at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 11. Watch the press conferences on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and on the Colts' Facebook and X pages. 
news

Important NFL offseason dates: 2024 franchise tag window, free agency, Draft and more

Here's what you need to know about the next four months in the NFL calendar, during which plenty of work will be done to construct the Colts' 2024 roster. 
news

'We're right on the cusp of something really special:' Colts clean out lockers disappointed in end of 2023, but excited for 2024 season

The prevailing vibes in the Colts' locker room on Monday were disappointment sandwiched around hope and excitement. 
news

Colts 2024 schedule: Regular season opponents set as 2023 season ends

The Colts, by virtue of finishing third in the AFC South, will play crossover games at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and on the road against the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. 
news

Colts players left stunned, disappointed by abrupt end to AFC playoff hopes, 2023 regular season

The Colts were still collectively processing Saturday night's 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans, which knocked them out of the AFC playoff picture and ended their season. 
news

Why Colts' showdown with Texans could be preview of AFC South's hyper-competitive future

All four teams in the AFC South have young, promising quarterbacks and head coaches who've shown to be the right fit for their respective franchise. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising