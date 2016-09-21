Right Shoulder Soreness Keeps Andrew Luck Out Of Wednesday's Practice

INDIANAPOLIS – On a day the Colts got back arguably their most indispensable defender, their most important player on offense was not present at practice.

Andrew Luck's absence headlined a very interesting first injury report of the week.

The Colts will practice again on Thursday and Friday before playing host to the San Diego Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

INJURY NOTES

DT-Henry Anderson (knee): This is Anderson's fifth straight week of practice and his second full session in a row. Anderson has a chance to return to the field on Sunday.

CB-Darius Butler (hamstring): It's a week-to-week timetable for Butler after suffering a grade one hamstring injury against Denver.

OLB-Trent Cole (back): Cole was limited on Wednesday, after he missed all of last week.

CB-Antonio Cromartie (ribs): It was a shoulder injury that took Cromartie off the field for a few plays in Denver. Cromartie was limited at Wednesday's practice.

CB-Vontae Davis (ankle): For the first time in a month, Davis was back to practice. This is clearly a major step in possibly getting Davis back for Sunday. Davis was limited on Wednesday.

S-Clayton Geathers (foot): The safety is back in a boot on his right foot, but is expected to return to practice on Thursday. He left Sunday's game after 34 snaps.

T-Denzelle Good (back): Chuck Pagano listed Good as "day-to-day." The starting right guard left Sunday's game in the second half and missed Wednesday's practice.

CB-T.J. Green (knee): Just a week and a half after suffering a sprained MCL, Green was back to work.

DE-Kendall Langford (abdomen): Langford was limited on Wednesday with a new injury, versus the knee scope he had back during the preseason.

QB-Andrew Luck (right shoulder): The Luck update is below.

WR-Donte Moncrief (shoulder): The Moncrief update is below.

OT-Joe Reitz (calf, neck): Reitz has been battling a back injury of late. Without Reitz and Good, the Colts did not have the starting right side of their offensive line practicing on Wednesday.

CB-Patrick Robinson (concussion): It was a red-jersey day for Robinson at practice. This was the next step for him after suffering a concussion in Week One.

Andrew Luck on why he did not attend Wednesday's practice:

"Sore from the game. "It was a physical game, like any football game really, so the training staff and coaches decided it was best if I didn't go out today and just worked in the training room."



Bowen's Analysis: You knew something was up on Wednesday when Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morris (on the practice squad) were the only quarterbacks at practice. The five sacks and 12 hits Luck took on Sunday kept him in the training room Wednesday, the most extensive install practice day of the week.

Luck, who has been limited at practice a couple of times already this season, says he "absolutely" expects to play on Sunday and "anticipates" to be practicing on Thursday. Anytime a quarterback has an injury on his throwing shoulder, it's cause for concern. But unless Luck continues to miss practice and/or the Colts bring another quarterback onto the 53-man roster, fully expect No. 12 to be slinging the pigskin on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.Chuck Pagano on what he's seen from Jacoby Brissett, who will be asked to do more with Donte Moncrief out four-to-six weeks:

"He is gaining confidence, he is making big plays down the field and he is playing fast. "The game has slowed down for him and he is speeding up. You are starting to see and feel his presence out there. Him having the success that he has had as far as making the big plays down the field is obviously going to help us."



Bowen's Analysis: The Colts will lean heavily on T.Y. Hilton and Phillip Dorsett after the news wasn’t good on Moncrief. With Moncrief out, Hilton and Dorsett bring the only true pass catching experience within Indy's offense.

We have seen Dorsett go up and attack the football in the first two games of 2016. His three catches of at least 30 yards have come via high-pointing contested balls in the air. The Colts would welcome more of that without the bigger bodied Moncrief. The loss of Moncrief is difficult for several reasons, most of all because he has such a unique skillset compared to the rest of the receiving group.

Chuck Pagano on using three safeties (Mike Adams, Clayton Geathers and T.J. Green) in some defensive packages:

"That is going to happen at times."



Bowen's Analysis: On Wednesday, Clayton Geathers was the only expected starting defender to miss practice due to injury. That is news the Colts haven't been able to say for quite some time. And the better part of it is the Colts do expect Geathers to practice on Thursday.

If that's the case, the Colts could have their entire starting defense on the field together in Week Three. While the injury bug has moved over to the offense, the Colts did get back cornerbacks Vontae Davis, Patrick Robinson and safety T.J. Green to practice.

INJURY REPORT

Here is Wednesday's injury report:

-DNP: CB-Darius Butler (hamstring), S-Clayton Geathers (foot), T-Denzelle Good (back), RB-Frank Gore (rest), QB-Andrew Luck (right shoulder), OLB-Robert Mathis (rest), WR-Donte Moncrief (shoulder), OT-Joe Reitz (calf, neck)

-LIMITED: OLB-Trent Cole (back), CB-Antonio Cromartie (ribs), CB-Vontae Davis (ankle), CB-T.J. Green (knee), DE-Kendall Langford (abdomen) CB-Patrick Robinson (concussion)