Respect For Joe Reitz All Around Colts Locker Room: "To Me, He's A Franchise Guy"

Hawkins admiration for Reitz the player was only topped about how he felt about Reitz the person.

The first interaction Hawkins had with Reitz is when the All-State tight end from Fishers came on a football visit to WMU.

Assistant basketball coach Clayton Bates coaxed Reitz over to touring the basketball facilities for an unofficial visit.

Even though Hawkins hadn't seen Reitz on the court, the first impression was lasting.

"I fell in love with him right away, as a person," Hawkins says.

"Looking at (Bates), after (Reitz) left his visit, I said, 'I sure hope that kid can play because I love him as a kid.'"

Once Hawkins finally got a look at Reitz the basketball player, it matched what he thought of him as a person.

Reitz started 126-of-128 career games for Hawkins and was named All-Conference in three of his four seasons.

While obtaining a degree in finance, Reitz gave Hawkins a reliable post presence and invaluable leadership.

"It was unbelievable," Hawkins said of Reitz's leadership.

"He came in as a freshman starting with everybody else who were returners. It didn't take him long to gain all of the returning players respect because of how hard he played."

The MAC Tournament of Reitz's junior year is when the chatter began to pick up about the 245-pound power forward possibly pursuing professional football.

Reitz's concentration was on completing his basketball career at WMU, but the scouts were flocking to Kalamazoo, Michigan to see what the Ravens had first witnessed.

As Reitz's senior season came to a close, the allure of playing in the NFL was too good to say no to (and also knowing that 6-7, below the rim, centers don't flourish in the NBA).

The Ravens signed Reitz as an undrafted free agent in 2008, quickly moving him from tight end to the offensive line.

Trying to transform his body into an NFL offensive lineman was no easy task, much like attempting to block All-Pro defensive lineman Haloti Nagta in practice during those early days in Baltimore.

By his third season in the NFL, Reitz was up to 310 pounds, with the weight properly distributed and comfortable (from a playing standpoint).

While the Colts eventually pounced on a chance to sign Reitz early in 2010 (two years after he left WMU), Hawkins gives the Ravens plenty of credit for their initial patience.