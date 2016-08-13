Reserves Lead Colts To Preseason Opening Win

Intro: The Colts (1-0) got their preseason underway on Saturday night with a 19-18 win over the Buffalo Bills (0-1). Here were live in-game updates from the Colts’ preseason opener at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Aug 13, 2016 at 03:17 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

todman-jordan-td.jpg

BUFFALOFirst Quarter Recap

Without Andrew Luck, Scott Tolzien took the reigns with the first-team offense on Saturday night. The offense, also sans Frank Gore, mustered an opening drive first down before having to punt.

The Bills offense would also start things off with a punt, following a first down.

The final drive of the night for the bulk of the starting offense ended with a three-and-out. However, a blocked punt by the Bills led to Pat McAfee batting the ball out of the back of the end zone for a safety. The Bills led 2-0 at the 8:36 mark of the first quarter.

Taking over after the safety, the Bills replaced starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor with E.J. Manuel. A former first-round pick, Manuel took the Bills on a nine-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Manuel hit tight end Chris Gragg on a 19-yard corner route for the score. The Bills lead was 9-0 with 4:08 left in the first quarter.

Teams would trade punts to end the first.

At the end of the first quarter, the Bills led the Colts 9-0.Second Quarter Recap

The second quarter began with more starters trickling out of the game.

Both the Bills and Colts continued to punt to start the second quarter.

After several three-and-out drives, the Colts offense was able to string together a couple of first downs midway through the second quarter. The drive would stall though and Pat McAfee was brought on for yet another punt.

Another punt from the Bills moved the count to 11 combined punts in 12 drives on the night, with both offenses led by their second string quarterbacks for entirely the whole first half.

The Colts saw their best drive of the night lead into Bills territory, and eventually the end zone. A perfectly timed screen pass led to Jordan Todman taking off 42 yards, all but untouched, into the end zone. The Bills lead was 9-6, after a failed two-point conversion, with 1:46 left in the first half.

A Josh McNary sack led to yet another three-and-out for the Bills offense.

With good field position, Scott Tolzien led a quick five-play, 55-yard drive that got the Colts into field goal range. Adam Vinatieri knocked home a 24-yard field goal to knot the score at half.

At halftime, the Colts and Bills were tied 9-9.Third Quarter Recap

At the end of the third quarter, the Colts led the Bills 12-9.

The Bills began the third quarter with a second scoring drive from Manuel and the offense. A nine-play, 61-yard drive ended with a 37-yard field goal from Dan Carpenter. The Bills re-took the lead, 12-9, with 10:48 to go in the third quarter.

Stephen Morris took over for Tolzien to start the second half. Morris' first drive ended in a three-and-out.

With both teams employing their third string quarterback, the rest of the quarter would end with punts.

At the end of the third quarter, the Bills led the Colts 12-9.Fourth Quarter Recap

The fourth quarter began with Buffalo misfiring on a scoring opportunity. Dan Carpenter was wide left on a 53-yard field goal, and the Colts would pounce on another opportunity.

Facing a third-and-10, Morris found undrafted wide receiver Chester Rogers near the first-down marker. Rogers then broke a tackle, turned up field and was untouched the rest of the way. The 57-yard touchdown gave the Colts a 16-12 lead with 10:42 remaining.

It was a very nice evening for the reserves on the defensive side of the ball. The Colts defense forced another punt to give the offense the ball back with the lead, midway through the fourth quarter.

Thanks to the defense, the Colts were able to run out most of the clock, by adding one more field goal, on Saturday night.

One final drive from the Bills got them into the end zone, but a failed two-point conversion ended the game.

A final score of 19-18 gave the Colts a preseason opening victory in Buffalo.

The Colts will return home the next two weeks of the preseason. They will host the Ravens for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts In-Game Injuries

ILB-Sio Moore (hamstring, will not return)

OG-Denzelle Good (knee, will not return)

OT-Kevin Graf (ankle, carted off for X-rays)

Colts Inactives

QB-Andrew Luck

WR-Marcus Leak

RB-Frank Gore

OLB-Robert Mathis

DE-Kendall Langford

DE-Henry Anderson

DT-Arthur Jones

CB-Jalil Brown,

CB- D'Joun Smith,

CB-Tevin Mitchel,

S-Clayton Geathers

S-Winston Guy

OG-Hugh Thornton

Colts Pre-Game Notes

  • Saturday night's game (7:00 p.m. kickoff) can be seen locally on FOX 59. To live stream the game, head here for details.
  • The Colts are beginning the preseason in Buffalo. This is the only time the Colts will get on a plane in the next five weeks. Their only other road game during that stretch is a bus trip to Cincinnati to close clout the preseason.

Weather Update

It's a sticky summer night in Buffalo. Scattered showers are in the forecast around Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Looking to have pre-reserve gameday parking at Lucas Oil Stadium? Check out Parkwhiz for your parking needs.*

* *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

news

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

news

Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.

news

'A Heck Of A Day:' Jelani Woods Posts Career-Best Performance In Return To Lineup

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods had missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, but made up for lost time Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging career bests with eight receptions for 98 yards.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Host Steelers In Week 12 'Monday Night Football' Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) in tonight's Week 12 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts, Eagles Meet For Week 11 Clash At Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) play host to the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) in today's Week 11 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

How Bobby Okereke Set Up Colts' Win Over Raiders On 3 Plays, And What Those Show About His 2022 Season

If Stephon Gilmore was the closer in the Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bobby Okereke was the setup man.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising