Colts Release LB Tyrell Adams From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 

Nov 22, 2022 at 04:58 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad.

Adams, 6-2, 230 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on November 15, 2022. He has played in 44 career games (14 starts) in his time with the Colts (2018, 2022), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2018, 2021), Houston Texans (2018-20), Buffalo Bills (2017, 2021), Oakland Raiders (2016-17), Kansas City Chiefs (2015-16) and Seattle Seahawks (2015) and has totaled 150 tackles (90 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four passes defensed, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 13 special teams stops. Adams has also appeared in four postseason contests.

