RELEASE: STEELERS AT COLTS

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
vs.
Indianapolis Colts (0-2)
8:20 p.m. (EST), Sunday, September 25, 2011, Lucas Oil Stadium
COLTS AND STEELERS MEET IN PRIMETIME MATCHUP AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM
The Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game, which will be broadcast nationally on NBC, will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. EST. The Colts and Steelers have been two of the top teams in the AFC over recent years as both have combined for three Super Bowl victories and five Super Bowl appearances dating back to the 2005 season. Pittsburgh holds an 18-6 all-time series record (including playoffs) over Indianapolis, which includes a stretch of nine wins dating back to 1985. The Colts have had recent success however, claiming a victory in the last two regular season meetings.
Indianapolis dropped its home opener to the Cleveland Browns, 27-19, last Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Kerry Collins threw for 191 yards, one touchdown and one interception while wide receiver Reggie Wayne paced the Colts with four catches for 66 yards. Pittsburgh earned its first victory of the season after shutting out the Seattle Seahawks, 24-0, at Heinz Field. Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace finished with 126 yards and one touchdown in the contest.
Following their match-up against Pittsburgh, the Colts will travel to Tampa Bay for a Monday Night Football clash with the Buccaneers in Week 4.
