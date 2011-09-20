RELEASE: STEELERS AT COLTS

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sep 20, 2011 at 07:02 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Regular Season Week 3
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1)
vs.
Indianapolis Colts (0-2)
8:20 p.m. (EST), Sunday, September 25, 2011, Lucas Oil Stadium

COLTS AND STEELERS MEET IN PRIMETIME MATCHUP AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game, which will be broadcast nationally on NBC, will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. EST. The Colts and Steelers have been two of the top teams in the AFC over recent years as both have combined for three Super Bowl victories and five Super Bowl appearances dating back to the 2005 season. Pittsburgh holds an 18-6 all-time series record (including playoffs) over Indianapolis, which includes a stretch of nine wins dating back to 1985. The Colts have had recent success however, claiming a victory in the last two regular season meetings.

Indianapolis dropped its home opener to the Cleveland Browns, 27-19, last Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Kerry Collins threw for 191 yards, one touchdown and one interception while wide receiver Reggie Wayne paced the Colts with four catches for 66 yards. Pittsburgh earned its first victory of the season after shutting out the Seattle Seahawks, 24-0, at Heinz Field. Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace finished with 126 yards and one touchdown in the contest.

Following their match-up against Pittsburgh, the Colts will travel to Tampa Bay for a Monday Night Football clash with the Buccaneers in Week 4.

Read the full release here.

Advertising