RELEASE: STEELERS AT COLTS

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game, which will be broadcast nationally on NBC, will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. EST. The Colts and Steelers have been two of the top teams in the AFC over recent years as both have combined for three Super Bowl victories and five Super Bowl appearances dating back to the 2005 season. Pittsburgh holds an 18-6 all-time series record (including playoffs) over Indianapolis, which includes a stretch of nine wins dating back to 1985. The Colts have had recent success however, claiming a victory in the last two regular season meetings.