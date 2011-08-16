RELEASE - REDSKINS AT COLTS

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Washington Redskins in its home preseason opener this Friday, August 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Aug 16, 2011 at 10:54 AM
2009x_nfl_WAS_big.jpg


Preseason Week 2
Indianapolis Colts (0-1)
vs.
Washington Redskins (1-0)
7 p.m. (EST), Friday, August 19, 2011, Lucas Oil Stadium
Colts.com

Game time is slated for 7 p.m. The Colts dropped their preseason opener on the road to St. Louis, 33-10 last Saturday. Quarterback Curtis Painter started the contest and completed three passes for 55 yards. Dan Orlovsky entered the game as a reserve and threw for 111 yards, which included a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Taj Smith. Rookie Darren Evans led the team in rushing on eight carries for 52 yards. The Colts will remain in Anderson, Indiana for the next two
days before breaking training camp on Thursday afternoon. Following the Redskins contest, Indianapolis will remain at home for its third preseason contest against Green Bay (Aug. 26) and will hit the road for its preseason finale at Cincinnati (Sept. 1). Entering the season, Indianapolis continues to hold the NFL's longest playoff streak, which now sits at nine seasons. Following last year's 10-6 record, the Colts have also produced nine consecutive double-digit victory campaigns.
Colts Head Coach Jim Caldwell enters his third season at the helm. In his first two years directing the team, Indianapolis
has produced a 24-8 record, which included a 14-2 mark and a Super Bowl XLIV appearance in 2009.

Advertising