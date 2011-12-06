RELEASE: COLTS AT RAVENS

Colts travel to Baltimore to battle the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dec 06, 2011 at 05:42 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Regular Season Week 14
Indianapolis Colts (0-12) at Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
1 p.m. (EST), Sunday, December 11, 2011, M&T Bank Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Baltimore for a Week 14 meeting with the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Colts lead the regular season series with a 7-2 record, which includes a 3-2 mark in road games. Indianapolis has won the last eight meetings between the two teams (including two playoff games) dating back to a regular season contest in 2002. The last time both teams matched-up came in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game during the 2009 season. Wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Austin Collie both contributed with touchdowns, leading the Colts to a 20-3 win at home.

The Colts lost a Week 13 contest against New England, falling by a 31-24 margin at Gillette Stadium. Quarterback Dan Orlovsky completed 30-of-37 passes for a career-high 353 yards and two touchdowns while Pierre Garcon set career highs with nine catches and 150 yards, adding two TDs. Baltimore defeated the Cleveland Browns, 24-10, at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Running back Ray Rice totaled 204 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries.

The Colts return home for two consecutive weeks, hosting Tennessee (Week 15) and Houston (Week 16) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis will conclude the 2011 season witha road contest at Jacksonville on New Year's Day.

Read the full release here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising