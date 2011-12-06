RELEASE: COLTS AT RAVENS

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Baltimore for a Week 14 meeting with the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Colts lead the regular season series with a 7-2 record, which includes a 3-2 mark in road games. Indianapolis has won the last eight meetings between the two teams (including two playoff games) dating back to a regular season contest in 2002. The last time both teams matched-up came in an AFC Divisional Playoff Game during the 2009 season. Wide receivers Reggie Wayne and Austin Collie both contributed with touchdowns, leading the Colts to a 20-3 win at home.