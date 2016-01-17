Reggie Wayne Talks Potential Retirement

The message Wayne gave on Sunday was far less committal than the one he told Chappell.

Wayne, the Colts all-time leader in wins (143) and games played (211), said to Chappell that an official retirement would likely be coming in a few weeks.

"Yeah, I'm done," Wayne told Chappell. "It was fun, but it's time. It's just time. Whenever you can admit that you're done, you know you're done.''

If Wayne does indeed close the book on a Hall of Fame caliber career he will see his name in the top 10 of several NFL categories.

Wayne ranks No. 7 in NFL history in catches (1,070) and No. 8 in yards (14,345).

In a roundtable discussion on Sunday with Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin, Wayne had this to say about knowing when it's time to put the cleats away for good.

"In my opinion, I don't think you're ever going to be 100 percent ready (to retire)," Wayne said.