Reggie Wayne Talks Potential Retirement

Intro: On Sunday, Reggie Wayne was a guest on NFL Network’s pre-game show for the Divisional Round. What did Wayne have to say about him officially retiring?

Jan 17, 2016 at 05:27 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

WayneDenver.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Has Reggie Wayne played his final NFL game?

While that appeared to be the case earlier this week when Wayne talked to long time Colts beat writer Mike Chappell, Wayne isn't officially done.

Appearing Sunday on NFL Network, Wayne didn't want to say his NFL career is complete.

"I think you know when you really turn those (retirement) papers in. That's when you actually know," Wayne said of officially being retired.

Wayne hasn't turned in those papers (yet).

In 2015, the 37-year-old Wayne joined the Patriots for a brief Training Camp stint back in August.

His last time on an NFL field was in the AFC Championship last season with the Colts.

Wayne returned to Indianapolis for a charity event in late November and spoke about how grateful he was to spend extended time with his family in his first season away from the game.

Injuries were the major story of Wayne's final two seasons in Indianapolis.

"This is the healthiest I've been in my career (so) you never know," Wayne said on Sunday morning of possibly being in a Training Camp somewhere next season.

The message Wayne gave on Sunday was far less committal than the one he told Chappell.

Wayne, the Colts all-time leader in wins (143) and games played (211), said to Chappell that an official retirement would likely be coming in a few weeks.

"Yeah, I'm done," Wayne told Chappell.

"It was fun, but it's time. It's just time. Whenever you can admit that you're done, you know you're done.''

If Wayne does indeed close the book on a Hall of Fame caliber career he will see his name in the top 10 of several NFL categories.

Wayne ranks No. 7 in NFL history in catches (1,070) and No. 8 in yards (14,345).

In a roundtable discussion on Sunday with Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin, Wayne had this to say about knowing when it's time to put the cleats away for good.

"In my opinion, I don't think you're ever going to be 100 percent ready (to retire)," Wayne said.

"You always feel like you can play. You always want to be that guy that keeps playing and beat the laws of nature. I think you just have to listen to your body. As you get older you start getting more injuries. I think that's something you really have to start paying attention to."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kylen Granson taking on veteran role in Year 3 with Colts

Granson led Colts tight ends in receptions in 2022.

news

Why Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez 'wouldn't change a thing' about difficult last 10 months

Sanchez sustained a torn Achilles' while running during a Colts training camp practice last August, an injury that ended his 2022 season before it could begin.

news

'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Grinsteiner, who lives in North Dakota, won 2023 Colts season tickets after predicting nine of the Colts' 18 weeks correctly in Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest.

news

How Reggie Wayne sees Josh Downs complementing Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Colts wide receivers

The Colts selected Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Why Colts see Gardner Minshew as 'extremely valuable' no matter his role in 2023

Minshew brings experience as both a starter and backup to the Colts in 2023.

news

Colts' assistant LB coach Cato June selected to participate in NFL's Coach Accelerator program

June will have an opportunity to network with NFL owners and executives while learning about organizational leadership and the business of football during the three-day program, which will be held in Minneapolis next week.

news

Bjoern Werner explains how NFL is 'becoming mainstream' in Germany ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Frankfurt

Werner, a 2013 first-round pick of the Colts, is a Berlin native who is now an American football analyst in Germany. He joined the Official Colts Podcast this week to give his view of the Colts coming to Frankfurt to play the New England Patriots this coming November.

news

Colts hire Isabel Diaz as inaugural Harriet P. Irsay Fellow for 2023 season

Through the Harriet P. Irsay Fellowship, Diaz will work in coaching, primarily with the Colts' special teams.

news

Colts 2023 single-game tickets on sale NOW!

Limited-edition Schedule Posters available at participating locations

news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!

news

Colts see Bernhard Raimann 'moving in the right direction' entering Year 2 at left tackle

Raimann added 15 pounds this offseason and is working on honing his technique after learning plenty of lessons during his rookie season.

news

Colts add Charlie Gelman, Payton McCollum to coaching staff

The Colts announced the additions on Wednesday.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising