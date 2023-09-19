Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne among 173 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced 173 modern-era nominees for its Class of 2024, with several former Colts part of the group.

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne (2001-2014 with the Colts) will hope to take his spot in Canton after being named a finalist in each of the last four years. Defensive end Dwight Freeney (2002-2011) was also a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, which was his first year of eligibility. Defensive end Robert Mathis (2003-2016) was named a semifinalist for the Class of 2022 and 2023 in both his years of eligibility.

Wayne, Freeney and Mathis are all members of the Colts Ring of Honor. They'll look to get gold jackets along with five other members of those great Colts teams of the 2000s: Quarterback Peyton Manning (Class of 2021), running back Edgerrin James (Class of 2020) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison (Class of 2016), as well as general manager Bill Polian and head coach Tony Dungy.

Among the other former Colts nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Center Jeff Saturday (1999-2011), safety Bob Sanders (2004-2010), kicker Mike Vanderjagt (1998-2005) and punter Pat McAfee (2009-2016).