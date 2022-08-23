Colts WR Coach Reggie Wayne Sees Alec Pierce 'Getting Better And Better'

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Reggie Wayne took us to the department store when explaining Alec Pierce's development through his rookie training camp.
"It's like going to Dillard's or Macy's and going and get that polo," Wayne, the Ring of Honor member who's now the Colts' wide receivers coach, said. "Some polos come on the hanger nice and fresh already, and some, (shoot), you gotta iron.
"It's one of those things where he had to iron the creases out over and over and over to now he's comfortable and he's able to play faster."
Wayne has seen Pierce steadily improve throughout training camp as he's learned the nuances of his route assignments, the lingo of the Colts' plays and the way he's expected to play within the offense. And as Pierce has ironed out those creases, he's been able to start running at "100 miles per hour" since he's having to think less on each play. And with thinking less, Pierce's standout athletic traits and natural talent are starting to shine.
Like on this play:
"I'm still trying to figure out how he caught that," Wayne said.
In Pierce, Wayne sees a young player who's "great at 50/50 balls" and "has one of the best sets of hands on the team," he said. Wayne sees folks underrating Pierce's speed, too. And his mentality is a good fit in the Colts' wide receiver room, too.
"He's tough, and I think that's what a lot of people don't understand," Wayne said. "He's tough. And that's what I like about him. He kind of adds another dimension to the room."
So while Pierce still has plenty on which to work, he's made steady progress throughout training camp. And Wayne, one of the greatest receivers in franchise history who shared a wide receiver room with Marvin Harrison – another one of the greatest receivers in franchise history –
"He's got a long way to go but he's definitely a sponge," Wayne said. "I enjoy coaching him every day, I enjoy being around him."