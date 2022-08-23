Colts WR Coach Reggie Wayne Sees Alec Pierce 'Getting Better And Better'

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Reggie Wayne took us to the department store when explaining Alec Pierce's development through his rookie training camp.

"It's like going to Dillard's or Macy's and going and get that polo," Wayne, the Ring of Honor member who's now the Colts' wide receivers coach, said. "Some polos come on the hanger nice and fresh already, and some, (shoot), you gotta iron.

"It's one of those things where he had to iron the creases out over and over and over to now he's comfortable and he's able to play faster."

Wayne has seen Pierce steadily improve throughout training camp as he's learned the nuances of his route assignments, the lingo of the Colts' plays and the way he's expected to play within the offense. And as Pierce has ironed out those creases, he's been able to start running at "100 miles per hour" since he's having to think less on each play. And with thinking less, Pierce's standout athletic traits and natural talent are starting to shine.