REGGIE RETURNS

The new NFL year that started on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. yielded the return of one of the most beloved Colts players in the club’s Indianapolis era. Wide receiver Reggie Wayne has agreed to terms with the club, continuing a career that has provided outstanding memories for Colts fans since 2001.

Mar 14, 2012 at 09:03 AM
Wayne_Reggie_02.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – When Reggie Wayne caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Dan Orlovsky with 19 seconds left to help the Colts to a 19-16 comeback win over Houston last December 22, some thought it might be the final reception at home for the five-time Indianapolis Pro Bowl wide receiver.

On Tuesday, Wayne agreed to terms with the Colts, ensuring that one of the most storied careers by a player in the club's Indianapolis era will continue.

Wayne, a first-round pick of Indianapolis in 2001, will resume a Colts career that has seen the New Orleans native and University of Miami product snare 862 passes for 11,708 yards and 73 touchdowns.

"Reggie Wayne has been a pillar in the Colts organization and is already one of the greatest receivers to don the Horseshoe," said Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson.  "His leadership, sense of team and the way he conducts himself on and off the field are invaluable to the franchise.  Reggie continually strives for excellence and that matches the attitude and vision we share as an organization.  He is a true pro in every sense of the word and we are ecstatic he is back in the fold."

Wayne ranks behind only Marvin Harrison (1,102-14,580, 128) in franchise receptions, yards and touchdown receptions.  Wayne topped the club in 2011 with 75 receptions for 960 yards, while his four scoring receptions ranked second. 

"My relationship with Reggie dates back to our days at the University of Miami and I knew back then that he was going to be a special player," said Head Coach Chuck Pagano.  "Reggie is a tireless worker who competes at an extremely high level.  He's always been proud to represent the Colts, and we are thrilled to have him back."

Wayne's yardage total last year fell shy of 1,000 yards and kept him from joining six others with eight or more consecutive 1,000 seasons.  Jerry Rice had 11 straight 1,000 seasons, while Tim Brown accomplished it nine times.  Harrison, Cris Carter and Torry Holt each did it eight times.  Wayne joined Lance Alworth and Jimmy Smith with seven straight 1,000 seasons.

Wayne still can move up the NFL's career charts while helping the Colts start a new era.  He is tied for 15th-most NFL receptions, while ranking 22nd in yardage and tying for 30th in touchdown receptions.  One more 1,000 season would continue his rise among the all-time leaders (14, Rice; 10, Randy Moss; 9, Brown; 9, Smith; 9, Terrell Owens; 8, Steve Largent; 8, Carter; 8, Rod Smith; 8, Harrison; 8, Isaac Bruce; 8, Holt; 8, Derrick Mason). 

Wayne was a 16-game starter last year to mark the ninth straight season he has accomplished the feat.  Wayne has 145 consecutive starts, the best total for an NFL wide receiver, and he has played in 166 consecutive games, also a league-best.  He ranks as one of six Colts players ever to start 100 or more consecutive games (208, Peyton Manning; 115, Ken Mendenhall; 104, Fred Cook; 102, Jason Belser), and he is one of 13 Colts players ever to appear in 100 or more regular season victories.  Wayne's total of playing in 116 wins ranks sixth in franchise history (141, Manning; 132, John Unitas; 132, Jeff Saturday; 127, Justin Snow; 118, Harrison).

Wayne's five straight Pro Bowl nominations (2006-10) tie him with Lenny Moore for the seventh-longest streak in Colts history (11, Gino Marchetti; 9, Manning; 8, Unitas; 8, Jim Parker; 8, Harrison; 6, Chris Hinton).

Wayne has led the club in reception yards for the last five seasons, tying Harrison's club record, and his 38 career 100 outings rank second to Harrison (59).  The Colts are 27-11 when Wayne tops 100 reception yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
news

'He's just such an impact player:' Colts' defense boosted by DeForest Buckner's return to practice

Buckner, a 2020 first-team AP All-Pro and 2021 Pro Bowler, has 24 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts three seasons ago. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 3 game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Check it out below:
news

Zaire Franklin set a Colts record in 2022. But his legacy – on and off the field – is just getting started.

Franklin over the last year and a half has poured himself into being a better player, a bigger community influence and a loving father. 
news

No matter his role, Gardner Minshew proving his value to Colts on and off the field

Minshew started Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Chicago Bears

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts great Peyton Manning is now a professor at the University of Tennessee

Manning on Monday was appointed a professor of practice by the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information.
news

In preseason debut, Anthony Richardson's 'real growth' happens in real time

Richardson threw an interception on his first NFL preseason drive but impressed head coach Shane Steichen and his teammates with how he responded on Saturday at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 1 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their preseason Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts announce $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only

With 40 days until the kickoff of the 40th season of Indianapolis Colts football, the Colts are offering a $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only starting today at 8 a.m.
news

Colts announce 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows

Dele Harding and Diego Ortiz will work with the Colts' defense and offense, respectively. 
news

Lucas Oil Stadium nominated for USA Today's Best NFL Stadium award

The home of the Colts was nominated by a panel of experts, and the winner of the honor will be chosen by fan voting. 
Advertising