REGGIE RETURNS

INDIANAPOLIS – When Reggie Wayne caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Dan Orlovsky with 19 seconds left to help the Colts to a 19-16 comeback win over Houston last December 22, some thought it might be the final reception at home for the five-time Indianapolis Pro Bowl wide receiver.

On Tuesday, Wayne agreed to terms with the Colts, ensuring that one of the most storied careers by a player in the club's Indianapolis era will continue.

Wayne, a first-round pick of Indianapolis in 2001, will resume a Colts career that has seen the New Orleans native and University of Miami product snare 862 passes for 11,708 yards and 73 touchdowns.

"Reggie Wayne has been a pillar in the Colts organization and is already one of the greatest receivers to don the Horseshoe," said Colts General Manager Ryan Grigson. "His leadership, sense of team and the way he conducts himself on and off the field are invaluable to the franchise. Reggie continually strives for excellence and that matches the attitude and vision we share as an organization. He is a true pro in every sense of the word and we are ecstatic he is back in the fold."

Wayne ranks behind only Marvin Harrison (1,102-14,580, 128) in franchise receptions, yards and touchdown receptions. Wayne topped the club in 2011 with 75 receptions for 960 yards, while his four scoring receptions ranked second.

"My relationship with Reggie dates back to our days at the University of Miami and I knew back then that he was going to be a special player," said Head Coach Chuck Pagano. "Reggie is a tireless worker who competes at an extremely high level. He's always been proud to represent the Colts, and we are thrilled to have him back."

Wayne's yardage total last year fell shy of 1,000 yards and kept him from joining six others with eight or more consecutive 1,000 seasons. Jerry Rice had 11 straight 1,000 seasons, while Tim Brown accomplished it nine times. Harrison, Cris Carter and Torry Holt each did it eight times. Wayne joined Lance Alworth and Jimmy Smith with seven straight 1,000 seasons.

Wayne still can move up the NFL's career charts while helping the Colts start a new era. He is tied for 15th-most NFL receptions, while ranking 22nd in yardage and tying for 30th in touchdown receptions. One more 1,000 season would continue his rise among the all-time leaders (14, Rice; 10, Randy Moss; 9, Brown; 9, Smith; 9, Terrell Owens; 8, Steve Largent; 8, Carter; 8, Rod Smith; 8, Harrison; 8, Isaac Bruce; 8, Holt; 8, Derrick Mason).

Wayne was a 16-game starter last year to mark the ninth straight season he has accomplished the feat. Wayne has 145 consecutive starts, the best total for an NFL wide receiver, and he has played in 166 consecutive games, also a league-best. He ranks as one of six Colts players ever to start 100 or more consecutive games (208, Peyton Manning; 115, Ken Mendenhall; 104, Fred Cook; 102, Jason Belser), and he is one of 13 Colts players ever to appear in 100 or more regular season victories. Wayne's total of playing in 116 wins ranks sixth in franchise history (141, Manning; 132, John Unitas; 132, Jeff Saturday; 127, Justin Snow; 118, Harrison).

Wayne's five straight Pro Bowl nominations (2006-10) tie him with Lenny Moore for the seventh-longest streak in Colts history (11, Gino Marchetti; 9, Manning; 8, Unitas; 8, Jim Parker; 8, Harrison; 6, Chris Hinton).