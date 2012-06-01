REDDING AN HONORARY CHAIR





INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts defensive end and former Longhorn standout Cory Redding will be named the 2012 UT Neighborhood Longhorns Program Celebrity Golf Classic Honorary Chair at the pre-tournament dinner Sunday, June 3 at 6 p.m. at the AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center in Austin, Texas.

Approximately 300 people are expected to be in attendance to hear Redding in a one-on-one conversation for the tribute acceptance. The tournament celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to the Austin community.

The Celebrity Golf Classic was founded in 1992 by NFL Alumni Austin Chapter member Al Matthews, who played with Green Bay, Seattle and San Francisco, and in conjunction with the National Association of Professional Athletes (NAPA).

For the fifth consecutive year, tournament proceeds will benefit the UT Neighborhood Longhorns Program where more than $450,000 has been raised to assist the youth in the community.

Other honorees include: 2011 Rick Barnes, 2010 UT's Big 12 Championship Coaches, 2009 Augie Garrido, 2008 Bev Kearney, 2007 Ray Benson, 2006 Paul Carrozza, 2005 Roosevelt Leaks, 2004 DeLoss Dodds, 2003 Doug English, 2002 Spike Dykes, 2001 Richard "Cactus" Pryor, 2000 Rooster Andrews, 1999 Al Matthews, 1998 Jody Conradt, 1997 Cliff Gustafson, 1996 Edith and Darrell Royal and 1995 Harvey Penick.

Earlier this year, Redding and his wife, Priscilla, donated $100,000 to establish the Cory and Priscilla Redding Family Scholarship in The University of Texas at Austin's College of Education. The Redding Family wanted to establish this endowment to help provide educational opportunities to undergraduate students with demonstrated financial need. Redding is completing a degree in Youth and Community Studies in the College of Education during the off-season, and Priscilla received her bachelor of science in Applied Learning and Development from the College of Education in 2003.

A two-time All-American and first-team All-Big 12 defensive end at Texas, Redding played in 52 career games for the Longhorns, starting 38. Tabbed a Lombardi and Hendricks Award finalist and a first-team All-American as a senior, Redding capped that year by claiming Defensive MVP honors in Texas' 35-20 Cotton Bowl victory over LSU. Detroit selected Redding in the third-round (66th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft. He quickly made an impact in the NFL, starting every game in the final five years of his six seasons with the Lions. Now a member of the Colts, Redding just completed his ninth NFL season, starting for Baltimore. Redding spent the 2009 season with Seattle and has started 102 career NFL games, posting 306 tackles, including 25.5 sacks.

Redding continues to remain involved in the community and will be hosting his 6th Annual 3D (Desire, Discipline, Dedication) Football Camp in Houston, Saturday, June 30, at Galena Park ISD Stadium with special guest Ed Reed, a Baltimore safety, and other current and former NFL players.

About UT Neighborhood Longhorns ProgramThe University of Texas Neighborhood Longhorns Program is the official community service arm of UT Athletics. The NLP helps children in grades 2-8 overcome economic barriers and put their lives on an educational track towards higher education. The program was launched at The University of Texas at Austin in 1991 and since its inception, has provided more than $588,000 in scholarships and rewarded the academic performance of more than 71,000 students in 30 economically disadvantaged (Title 1) schools in the Austin Independent School District. The academic achievements of children in this program are monitored and rewarded in multiple ways including exposure to the UT campus during special events and athletic events. The NLP is currently housed in UT's Division of Diversity and Community Engagement with more than 85 percent of the program's funding coming from fundraising of which 93% of each dollar directly benefits the students.