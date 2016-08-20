Ravens Squeak Out 19-18 Victory Over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS –First Quarter Recap

Andrew Luck is back. The Colts took the opening kickoff on Saturday and Luck led them down the field on an 11-play field goal drive. Luck was 4-of-4 for 42 yards on the series. Adam Vinatieri knocked home a 24-yard field goal to get the scoring started on Saturday.

The Colts defense got things started with a three-and-out, but an illegal formation penalty on a fourth-down punt attempt gave the Ravens offense another chance. The defense did not budge though, forcing yet another "three-and-out." Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco (knee) did not play on Saturday night.

With Luck still at quarterback, the first quarter came to a close with the Colts driving again in Baltimore territory. After a quarter, Luck was 7-of-7 for 64 yards.

At the end of the first quarter, the Colts led the Ravens 3-0.Second Quarter Recap

Luck's second drive ended though with a turnover in the red zone. Tight end Dwayne Allen fumbled a shovel pass and the Ravens took over their own 16-yard line.

The turnover would lead to points. A massive pass interference penalty put the Ravens deep into Colts' territory. From there, Baltimore quarterback Ryan Mallett found wide receiver Kamar Aiken for a 14-yard touchdown. Baltimore led the Colts 7-3 at the 12:11 mark of the second quarter.

Scott Tolzien took over at quarterback on the Colts' third offensive drive. Luck was 8-of-8 for 71 yards, leading two drives into the red zone. Tolzien's first drive crossed midfield before Adam Vinatieri was wide right on a 47-yard field goal.

Indy's defense responded with a three-and-out, thanks to some pass rushing pressure.

In Tolzien's second series, the Colts once again crossed midfield with Vinatieri connecting from 40 yards out. The Ravens lead was 7-6 with 1:49 left until halftime. All four of the Colts' offensive drives to start the game reached at least Baltimore's 30-yard line.

The Ravens ended the half with a touchdown drive, marching 79 yards in 10 plays. Reserve quarterback Josh Johnson found Jeremy Butler for a 12-yard touchdown.

At halftime, the Ravens led the Colts 14-6.Third Quarter Recap

Winston Guy showed some playmaking to start the second half. An interception from Guy would lead to a touchdown for the Colts.

It was a five-play, 47-yard drive for the Colts with backup Scott Tolzien finding undrafted wide receiver Tevaun Smith on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. After a failed two-point conversion, the Ravens led the Colts 14-12 with 11:31 to go in the third.

The Ravens and Colts then traded punts.

No defensive player has impressed more this month than T.Y. McGill. The big fella was back at it on Saturday night with a third quarter sack and forcing an intentional grounding.

The third quarter came to a close with the Ravens driving.

At the end of the third quarter, the Ravens led the Colts 14-12.Fourth Quarter Recap

The Ravens would finish off the drive with a 21-yard field goal from kicker Wil Lutz. It pushed the Ravens' lead to 17-12 early in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Morris then entered the game at quarterback for the Colts, in relief of Tolzien.

After punts by both teams, Morris helped the Colts re-gain the lead (briefly). It was an eight-play, 64-yard drive by Morris. He found running back Trey Williams for a seven-yard touchdown.

However, tying to go up by three points via a two-point conversion, Morris was picked off by defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., who returned it all the way for two points, thus giving Baltimore the lead back at 19-18 with less than four minutes to go.

The teams would trade punts, before the Colts got one final chance, with 1:02 left. But the drive would stall out at midfield and Pat McAfee's 62-yarder for the win fell short

It was a 19-18 victory for the Ravens.

The Colts will return to preseason action next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Eagles, in a contest where the starters should see increased playing time.

Colts In-Game Injuries

CB-Patrick Robinson (groin, OUT for the game)

OT-Joe Haeg (ankle, OUT for the game)

OT-Kevin Graf (carted off the field)

S-Stefan McClure (hamstring, OUT for the game)

Colts Inactives

DE-Henry Anderson (knee)

CB-Jalil Brown (foot)

CB-Darius Butler (hamstring)

CB-Vontae Davis (undisclosed)

S-Clayton Geathers (foot)

WR-T.Y. Hilton (undisclosed)

DE-Kendall Langford (knee)

WR-Marcus Leak (quad)

OLB-Robert Mathis (rest)

ILB-Sio Moore (hamstring)

Colts Pre-Game Notes

Saturday night's game (7:00 p.m. kickoff) can be seen locally on FOX 59 and also nationally on NFL Network. Full details on where to watch the game can be found here.

If the Colts win tonight, they will start the preseason 2-0 for the first time since 1994.

A reminder that the first roster cut from 90-to-75 will come a week from Tuesday (Aug. 30), following the third preseason game of 2016.

Final roster cuts will occur on Saturday, Sept. 3 with rosters going from 75-to-53 players. That comes two days after the Colts' preseason finale down in Cincinnati.

Weather Update

-With storms in the Indianapolis area on Saturday, the roof and window will be closed at Lucas Oil Stadium.

