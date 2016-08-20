Ravens Squeak Out 19-18 Victory Over Colts

Intro: The Colts (1-1) fell to .500 on the preseason after losing, 19-18, on Saturday night against the Ravens (2-0). Here were live in-game updates from the Colts’ preseason home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Aug 20, 2016 at 03:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

LuckOldRavens.jpg

INDIANAPOLISFirst Quarter Recap

Andrew Luck is back. The Colts took the opening kickoff on Saturday and Luck led them down the field on an 11-play field goal drive. Luck was 4-of-4 for 42 yards on the series. Adam Vinatieri knocked home a 24-yard field goal to get the scoring started on Saturday.

The Colts defense got things started with a three-and-out, but an illegal formation penalty on a fourth-down punt attempt gave the Ravens offense another chance. The defense did not budge though, forcing yet another "three-and-out." Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco (knee) did not play on Saturday night.

With Luck still at quarterback, the first quarter came to a close with the Colts driving again in Baltimore territory. After a quarter, Luck was 7-of-7 for 64 yards.

At the end of the first quarter, the Colts led the Ravens 3-0.Second Quarter Recap

Luck's second drive ended though with a turnover in the red zone. Tight end Dwayne Allen fumbled a shovel pass and the Ravens took over their own 16-yard line.

The turnover would lead to points. A massive pass interference penalty put the Ravens deep into Colts' territory. From there, Baltimore quarterback Ryan Mallett found wide receiver Kamar Aiken for a 14-yard touchdown. Baltimore led the Colts 7-3 at the 12:11 mark of the second quarter.

Scott Tolzien took over at quarterback on the Colts' third offensive drive. Luck was 8-of-8 for 71 yards, leading two drives into the red zone. Tolzien's first drive crossed midfield before Adam Vinatieri was wide right on a 47-yard field goal.

Indy's defense responded with a three-and-out, thanks to some pass rushing pressure.

In Tolzien's second series, the Colts once again crossed midfield with Vinatieri connecting from 40 yards out. The Ravens lead was 7-6 with 1:49 left until halftime. All four of the Colts' offensive drives to start the game reached at least Baltimore's 30-yard line.

The Ravens ended the half with a touchdown drive, marching 79 yards in 10 plays. Reserve quarterback Josh Johnson found Jeremy Butler for a 12-yard touchdown.

At halftime, the Ravens led the Colts 14-6.Third Quarter Recap

Winston Guy showed some playmaking to start the second half. An interception from Guy would lead to a touchdown for the Colts.

It was a five-play, 47-yard drive for the Colts with backup Scott Tolzien finding undrafted wide receiver Tevaun Smith on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. After a failed two-point conversion, the Ravens led the Colts 14-12 with 11:31 to go in the third.

The Ravens and Colts then traded punts.

No defensive player has impressed more this month than T.Y. McGill. The big fella was back at it on Saturday night with a third quarter sack and forcing an intentional grounding.

The third quarter came to a close with the Ravens driving.

At the end of the third quarter, the Ravens led the Colts 14-12.Fourth Quarter Recap

The Ravens would finish off the drive with a 21-yard field goal from kicker Wil Lutz. It pushed the Ravens' lead to 17-12 early in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Morris then entered the game at quarterback for the Colts, in relief of Tolzien.

After punts by both teams, Morris helped the Colts re-gain the lead (briefly). It was an eight-play, 64-yard drive by Morris. He found running back Trey Williams for a seven-yard touchdown.

However, tying to go up by three points via a two-point conversion, Morris was picked off by defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., who returned it all the way for two points, thus giving Baltimore the lead back at 19-18 with less than four minutes to go.

The teams would trade punts, before the Colts got one final chance, with 1:02 left. But the drive would stall out at midfield and Pat McAfee's 62-yarder for the win fell short

It was a 19-18 victory for the Ravens.

The Colts will return to preseason action next Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Eagles, in a contest where the starters should see increased playing time.

Colts In-Game Injuries

CB-Patrick Robinson (groin, OUT for the game)

OT-Joe Haeg (ankle, OUT for the game)

OT-Kevin Graf (carted off the field)

S-Stefan McClure (hamstring, OUT for the game)

Colts Inactives

DE-Henry Anderson (knee)

CB-Jalil Brown (foot)

CB-Darius Butler (hamstring)

CB-Vontae Davis (undisclosed)

S-Clayton Geathers (foot)

WR-T.Y. Hilton (undisclosed)

DE-Kendall Langford (knee)

WR-Marcus Leak (quad)

OLB-Robert Mathis (rest)

ILB-Sio Moore (hamstring)

Colts Pre-Game Notes

  • Saturday night's game (7:00 p.m. kickoff) can be seen locally on FOX 59 and also nationally on NFL Network. Full details on where to watch the game can be found here.
  • If the Colts win tonight, they will start the preseason 2-0 for the first time since 1994.
  • A reminder that the first roster cut from 90-to-75 will come a week from Tuesday (Aug. 30), following the third preseason game of 2016.
  • Final roster cuts will occur on Saturday, Sept. 3 with rosters going from 75-to-53 players. That comes two days after the Colts' preseason finale down in Cincinnati.

Weather Update

-With storms in the Indianapolis area on Saturday, the roof and window will be closed at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Looking to have pre-reserve gameday parking at Lucas Oil Stadium? Check out *Parkwhiz for your parking needs.*

* *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Indianapolis Colts LB-Shaquille Leonard Named Recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

news

Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan Will Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback Over Final 4 Games Of 2022 Season

The Colts' quarterback depth chart will remain the same, Saturday said Monday, with Nick Foles backing up Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at No. 3.

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

news

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

news

Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.

news

'A Heck Of A Day:' Jelani Woods Posts Career-Best Performance In Return To Lineup

Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Jelani Woods had missed two straight games with a shoulder injury, but made up for lost time Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, logging career bests with eight receptions for 98 yards.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Host Steelers In Week 12 'Monday Night Football' Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) in tonight's Week 12 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Colts DT DeForest Buckner Nominated For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is given annually to "an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition."

news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a semifinalist in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive end Robert Mathis are semifinalists for the fourth and second year in a row, respectively.

news

'That's Just The NFL:' Despite Another Strong Performance, Colts' Defense Laments Late-Game Execution In Eagles Loss

The Indianapolis Colts' defense contained the Philadelphia Eagles — one of the best offenses in the league — throughout Sunday's Week 11 contest. But Indy's defensive leaders are disappointed in their execution late in the game, as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. were able to steal a come-from-behind victory.

news

Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. Honors University Of Virginia Shooting Victims With Cleats, Prayers And Action To Combat Gun Violence

McLeod is a University of Virginia alum.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising