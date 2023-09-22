Colts-Ravens preview: Gardner Minshew tags in, will be tasked with handling Ravens' aggressive defense in Week 3 

Since his NFL debut in 2019, Minshew owns the 11th-highest PFF passing grade against the blitz (82.5) in the NFL. He's made "big time throws" – a stat PFF tracks – on 7 percent of his dropbacks against the blitz, the second-highest rate among quarterbacks with at least 200 dropbacks. His average of 8.0 yards per pass attempt vs. blitzes is tied for 10th with Jalen Hurts, and it's not necessarily because he taken short completions – Minshew's average depth of target is third-highest (9.5 yards) in the same span, tied with Buffalo's Josh Allen. And he's put the ball into harm's way with a "turnover-worthy play" on just 2.4 percent of his plays against the blitz, tied with the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes for 13th-lowest; the 19 sacks he's taken are seventh-lowest.

The short version: Minshew has a history of handling blitzes well.

"The way he processes the game and gets the ball out so fast (is why he's had success)," head coach Shane Steichen said. "And he sees it and understands coverages behind the blitzes and where to go with the football, I think that's big.

Also: Through two games, the Colts' offensive line has the highest PFF pass block grade (86.7) against the 28 blitzes they've faced, which is seventh-highest in the NFL. The Colts' O-line has been tagged with allowing pressure on 3.6 percent of the blitzes they've faced, second-lowest behind only the Chiefs.

(In 2022, the Colts' offensive line allowed pressure on 32.3 percent of blitzes, the second-highest rate in the NFL.)

"The communication up front will be big with French and Gardner and the rest of the crew to make sure we're on the same page," Steichen said. "Obviously we put a lot of work in this week and given them different looks to make sure we're on the same page."

Meanwhile, to drive this home: Since Mike Macdonald took over as the Ravens' defensive coordinator in 2022, Baltimore has sent double-digit blitzes in 17 of 19 games (the only two single-digit blitz games were against the Cincinnati Bengals last year).

But Minshew's combination of knowing where to go with the football and his general chill-vibes-only mentality have meant he doesn't get rattled by extra pressure, and keep the other 10 guys on the field calm when facing heat from an opponent.