LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Ravens Week 5

See all the action on the field at M&T Bank Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 5 Vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Colts ruled Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Isaac Rochell, Jordan Wilkins, Rock Ya-Sin out prior to Monday's game.
Colts Elevate S Ibraheim Campbell, DE Kameron Cline To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 5 Game Vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Colts made the roster moves prior to Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
5 Things To Watch: Colts At Ravens, Week 5
Get inside this week's Colts-Ravens matchup with a look at Carson Wentz, Lamar Jackson and everything else ahead on Monday Night Football in Week 5.
Colts Elevate QB Brett Hundley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Release DT Antwaun Woods
The Colts made the roster moves Sunday ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Colts Rule T Braden Smith, DE Kwity Paye, CB Rock Ya-Sin, RB Jordan Wilkins Out For Monday Night Game vs. Baltimore Ravens
Smith will miss his fourth consecutive game while Paye and Ya-Sin will not play for the second straight week.
Colts Daily Notebook: How Defense Is Preparing For Lamar Jackson, Ravens' Offense
The Colts began preparing for the challenge of Baltimore's offense long before Week 5.
Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton
The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz, Frank Reich Finding Right Balance On Offense
Wentz was also a full participant in Thursday's practice, the first time he fully practiced since spraining both his ankles Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.
Hard Work On Special Teams Paying Off For Colts' WR Ashton Dulin
Dulin has a touchdown and fumble recovery on special teams this season, all while head coach Frank Reich sees the former undrafted free agent doing a good job developing as a wide receiver.
Colts' P Rigoberto Sanchez Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week
Sanchez earned the honors for his performance in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.