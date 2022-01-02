LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Raiders Week 17

The Colts are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders with a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win in Week 17. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 

Jan 02, 2022 at 03:58 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts ruled out safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) on Friday. 
news

Colts Activate 3 From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate 4 From Practice Squad Ahead Of Week 17 Game Against Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

The Colts can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Get inside Week 17 with a look at the Colts' quarterback situation, Matt Eberflus' defense and more with Derek Carr and the Raiders coming to town. 
news

Reggie Wayne Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Wayne is a finalist for the third consecutive year. 
news

Daily Notebook: How Colts' Training Camp Is Paying Off Late In 2021 Season

The Colts dealt with the absences of a number of key players back in training camp – but, in a way, that helped this team overcome having so many players miss last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Ryan Kelly's Statement On Loss, Grief And Thankfulness 

Colts center Ryan Kelly on Thursday read a statement on the loss of his daughter, Mary Kate, earlier this month. 
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve. 
news

How T.Y. Hilton Is Making A Massive Impact On Colts On And Off The Field: 'He Knows The Pulse Of The Team'

T.Y. Hilton has 20 catches for 247 yards with two touchdowns in eight games this season, but the 32-year-old's impact on the Colts extends well beyond his stats. 
news

Colts Activate Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made the roster moves Thursday. 
news

Hard Knocks In Season Episode 7 Recap: Colts Weather COVID Storm To Beat Cardinals On Christmas

The seventh episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the Colts overcame a number of players missing last weekend's game while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Daily Notebook: Whether Carson Wentz Or Sam Ehlinger Starts, Colts Confident In Quarterback Situation vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Carson Wentz could clear COVID protocols as early as Sunday, head coach Frank Reich said, but the Colts will move forward with Sam Ehlinger as their starting quarterback this week. 
