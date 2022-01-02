LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Raiders Week 17

See all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.
Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Colts ruled out safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) on Friday.
Colts Activate 3 From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate 4 From Practice Squad Ahead Of Week 17 Game Against Las Vegas Raiders
The Colts activated cornerback T.J. Carrie, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17
The Colts can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Get inside Week 17 with a look at the Colts' quarterback situation, Matt Eberflus' defense and more with Derek Carr and the Raiders coming to town.
Reggie Wayne Named Finalist For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022
Wayne is a finalist for the third consecutive year.
Daily Notebook: How Colts' Training Camp Is Paying Off Late In 2021 Season
The Colts dealt with the absences of a number of key players back in training camp – but, in a way, that helped this team overcome having so many players miss last week's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Ryan Kelly's Statement On Loss, Grief And Thankfulness
Colts center Ryan Kelly on Thursday read a statement on the loss of his daughter, Mary Kate, earlier this month.
Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds
Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve.
How T.Y. Hilton Is Making A Massive Impact On Colts On And Off The Field: 'He Knows The Pulse Of The Team'
T.Y. Hilton has 20 catches for 247 yards with two touchdowns in eight games this season, but the 32-year-old's impact on the Colts extends well beyond his stats.
Colts Activate Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis From Reserve/COVID-19 List
The Colts made the roster moves Thursday.
Hard Knocks In Season Episode 7 Recap: Colts Weather COVID Storm To Beat Cardinals On Christmas
The seventh episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the Colts overcame a number of players missing last weekend's game while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Daily Notebook: Whether Carson Wentz Or Sam Ehlinger Starts, Colts Confident In Quarterback Situation vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Carson Wentz could clear COVID protocols as early as Sunday, head coach Frank Reich said, but the Colts will move forward with Sam Ehlinger as their starting quarterback this week.