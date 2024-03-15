Raekwon Davis excited for opportunity to do unsung dirty work on Colts' defensive line

Davis appeared in 63 games (48 starts) over four seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being selected in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 129 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits – stats that on the surface aren't eye-popping. But that's not abnormal for a defensive tackle who plays the nose.

If you turn on the tape, you'll see Davis absorbing double-teams so his teammates can make plays against the run. Coaches and teammates certainly know the impact the 6-foot-7, 325 pound Davis can make – one that, similar to the impact Grover Stewart makes, goes beyond the box score.

"People don't really understand that guy in the middle taking the double teams or making that running back go left or right, you're taking him off his running step. That's good," Davis said. "It's good for a nose. Nose don't really get much credit but we'll get it one day when people really learn football and understand what's going on."

Davis will work into a Colts defensive tackle rotation headlined by Stewart and DeForest Buckner, providing some key depth for a defense that allowed 3.7 yards per carry in games Stewart played (5th in NFL) but 4.8 yards per carry without Stewart (30th).

And everything Davis knows about Stewart, Buckner and the rest of the Colts' defensive line is they're an ideal fit not only for his style of play, but for his personality.