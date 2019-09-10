Colts Quick Scouting Report: Week 2 Vs. Tennessee Titans

THIS WEEK

Not much has changed about this current Titans team from what the Colts saw twice last year, save for a couple key additions in guys like Brown and edge defender Cameron Wake, who the Colts faced when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins last year.

Titans' Passing Game

The Colts saw Mariota in bits of both games last year, as he was knocked out of both due to injury and was replaced by Blaine Gabbert. If it were to happen again, the Titans have a new backup in Ryan Tannehill, who, again, the Colts faced when he was a Dolphin in 2018. Mariota leads a passing game that can be dangerous, especially factoring in Brown and fellow newcomer Adam Humphries. Davis is a tough cover for any cornerback, but it could be considered troubling how little he contributed in Week 1 despite leading Tennessee's receivers in snaps. Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II should be big in defending Tennessee's methodical, ball-control offense as he covers the boundary and slot.

Titans' Run Game

The Titans butter their bread as a smashmouth, run-first offense. Henry closed out 2018 by averaging 151.5 yards of offense per game and scoring seven touchdowns over the last four games, and 106 of those yards came against the Colts in Week 17. Dion Lewis is also a key contributor, as is Mariota as a scrambler. The two combined to average 84.3 non-passing yards per game in 2018. The Colts struggled defending the Los Angeles Chargers' run and screen games last week, allowing 125 yards on the ground and 100 receiving yards to running backs. It's an area in which Henry excels, so they'll have to re-focus on their fundamentals to make sure they set the tone.

Colts' Passing Game

The Jacoby Brissett Era got off to a nice start in Week 1, as the Colts' new starting quarterback completed 77.8 percent of his passes, threw two touchdowns, had a 120.7 passer rating and had zero turnovers. They will be without receiver Devin Funchess after he had an operation on his clavicle, but guys like Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal and Chester Rogers could have an increased role in his absence. Let's also not forget that T.Y. Hilton — who had 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week — put up a total of 216 yards and two touchdowns on 15 receptions against Tennessee last year. Still, it's a dangerous pass defense that the Titans possess as evidenced by what they were able to do against Mayfield last week.

Colts' Run Game