Questions with the Colts - Josh McNary

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Q: Do you have a pre-game ritual?

A: "If I have any superstition, it's to avoid all superstitions. It's kind of hypocritical. I try to create a relaxed environment around myself. I tend to get focused in the days leading up to the game. I prepare the best I can. My main thing when entering the locker room is to be as relaxed as possible, just let it flow."

Q: What about after football? Do you have any post-career plans?

A: "I have an engineering management degree with an environmental focus. I could probably do something like environmental engineering. I haven't closed the door on the military. Active duty would be a great career option if available. I don't have anything specific at the moment, but I'd like to have influence in something I believe in."

Q: Who's the person most responsible for you being in the NFL?

A: "It's my family, and my dad played a pretty strong role. I remember the Thanksgiving prior to my two-year mark at Army, my dad and brother, George, asked me if I were considering the NFL. They casually asked, and it took me by surprise. My dad always had emphasized the military. My academics and the military were always the most important thing to him. In my time at West Point, I had accolades on football field; yet normally when he called he asked me about classes and my service. But that time, he asked me about my football career. It reignited my football dream. Later on after I had exhausted my options for pro days and workouts, he contacted the people at the Super Regional Combine and set things up singlehandedly. He set everything up for me, and all I had to do was prepare. I'd say my dad was the biggest force."

Q: Did you have a favorite player growing up?

A: "My favorite players were Randy Moss and Roy Williams, the Dallas safety. Moss brought passion. Say what you want about his off-field quirks but on the field, he was as passionate as anybody. He used every bit of his talent to make big plays. It was fun to watch him. Randy was entertaining. Williams was always laying a lick on somebody. He loved to hit people. He was fun to watch, too."

Q: Favorite team?

A: "The Dallas Cowboys. They had the star-studded cast throughout the mid-1990s. I liked Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman. The Dallas uniforms were cool. My whole room when I was a kid was painted navy blue, and I had Cowboy banners. I thought it was really cool."

Q: What was your first car?

A: "It was a 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass, and I got it when I was 16 (2005). It was in very good shape. I had worked my tail off in summer jobs, and I kind of got obsessive in finding that particular car. I'd be on the internet all day and night searching for classic cars. I'd be trying to find a particular model and engine, things like that. I wanted something that would last and be shiny, not an old beater. We found it in San Antonio, Texas. It was about the sixth place we'd visited, and it was a fun period looking for those cars."

Q: Did you and your dad drive out to get it?

A: "I brought it to his attention and told him I wanted to go check it out. I went to work and my parents picked me up and on our way back home, they took a different route than usual. They went by the neighborhood park, and I wasn't thinking anything of it. I looked up, and there was the car I saw in the catalogue. They went out and bought it. I guess my dad inspected it in detail. He knew what to look for. They put my money down, $6,000. My mind was blown when I saw the car. I think I stayed in the car a while and couldn't believe it. I wanted to soak it all in. I spent a lot of time with that car that night. I just sold it at the end of May. It was garage-kept. I was in New York (in college) and didn't get to drive it."

Q: What was your first job? What was your toughest job?

A: "When I was around 15, my brother had a job with a landscaping company. I'd go out and help. It was my first job, and it was hard labor – whether it was putting out grass pallets or other things. My brother would take jobs where people needed grass laid in their backyards. We'd lay it out strip-by-strip, or we'd fill in flower beds with mulch. It was in hot, humid Texas, so there was not a dry day out there. We'd be drenched in sweat after jobs. Dirt would just stick to your skin. It was a mess. I would consider that a physically tough and demanding job, but it was compatible with me. As long as I'm moving around, I'm good. I had a job at a mini-golf course. It was an eight-hour job, and we'd stand around pretty much the entire day. Days would get monotonous sometimes. It would be slow with nothing much to do. The inactivity made that tough."

Q: Do you have a favorite quote that has inspired you in football or life? If so, what is it and why does it mean something to you?