Questions with the Colts - Erik Walden

Q: What about after football? Do you have any post-career plans?

A: "I'm probably going to coach in high school or a rec league. I love all sports, and I hope to give back with things I learned. I want to give it to someone else like it was given to me. It'll probably be home in Georgia some place."

Q: Who's the person most responsible for you being in the NFL?

A: "I'd say my mom first of all for all her support, love and sacrifice. Also, the summer before my senior year in high school, we got a new coach when our old coach got fired. The new coach came in for eight weeks and left. We only had 12 players for practice. They said it was for family issues, but we said he thought, 'I didn't know what I was getting myself into.' We got another new coach. I'd been playing safety. He came in and said, 'You're playing defensive end.' That was the moment I was about to quit. I'm like, 'I don't even know you. How am I supposed to trust you when you're telling me I'm playing there?' He (Roger Holmes) and I laugh about it to this day. He changed my position. It worked out. It gave me an opportunity to get to college, and I was the all-time sack leader at Middle Tennessee State. I got drafted in the sixth round, and I'm still playing. He saw something. I had to trust and believe. Last year, they started a Hall of Fame at my high school, and I was inducted. They retired my jersey – number 2."

Q: A defensive end wearing number 2?

A: "Yeah, I was a safety for three years (laughs). I was used to it."

Q: What about your jersey numbers in college and the NFL, did they change and did any mean anything to you?

A: "I was 43 in college. In the NFL, I've bounced around with so many teams (Kansas City, Miami, Green Bay, Colts). I wore 52, 53, 50 and 93. My brother (Gary) used to say, 'Don't fall in love with the uniform. Fall in love with the game.' That helped me, and it can help others who aren't able to just play on one team a whole career. It was great advice from an older brother."

Q: Do you have a particular high school teacher who means a great deal to you? If so, why?

A: "I had two math teachers, Miss Walker and Miss Newton. That was about the only subject I was good at in high school, the only one I put effort into. Everything else, I was, 'Whatever.' I don't know why, but I liked math. Miss Walker actually failed me in geometry one time, and I learned a lesson from it. She gave me a 68 on one test. She was always cool with me and stayed on me except for that one time. I told her, 'I thought we were cool.' The lesson worked. I came back and passed it the next time, but it was a life lesson. It was some tough love from her."

Q: Did you have a favorite player growing up?

A: "I didn't really have a favorite in the NFL. In basketball, it was when Kobe Bryant got in the NBA. I didn't really get to see a lot of Michael Jordan. I saw him some, but not a lot. It was more Kobe. I didn't watch much football. I thought guys didn't play hard until the playoffs. I felt that way about basketball, too. On TV it looked at way, until the playoffs started. I felt that way until I got to the NFL, then I realized how fast the game is. Guys play hard all the time. I guess they do in basketball, too."

Q: Favorite team?

A: "Not really. People at home are going to get on me. I didn't like the Atlanta Falcons or Georgia Bulldogs. I used to like Florida State because my brother was a die-hard FSU fan. I loved them – Bobby Bowden. I'd get a lot of heck at home because I didn't like the Bulldogs. I was a Seminole fan."

Q: What was your first car?

A: "I had a 1984 Chevy Impala. My sister bought it for me in 2001 for $500 when I was a junior in high school. Instead of doing anything to the engine, I bought some dual pipes. I was riding around in it for two weeks, and it broke down (laughs). I got two weeks out of it. You'd get to a red light and have to hurry to crank it back up. I should have done something to the engine. I still have that car. It's sitting at home. People have tried to buy it. They think it's a classic. I'm going to fix it."

Q: What was your first job? What was your toughest job?

A: "It was a painting job with my high school track coach. We used to paint all the local schools. It got pretty hot. The only other job I had was a grocery bagger at Kroger. It could get rough on hot days when people came in and got $200 worth of groceries and didn't give you a tip when they're done (laughs). I'd be like, 'C'mon a dollar. Buy me a cola.' I learned life lessons – how to treat people, how to greet them. I definitely learned something. I'm the kind of guy who tries to learn something from every experience."

Q: Do you have a favorite quote that has inspired you in football or life? If so, what is it and why does it mean something to you?