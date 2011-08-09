QUESTIONS WITH THE COLTS





Question: You're in the NFL now, the latest step in a lifelong dream. But when did it begin? When did you first start playing football?

Answer: "I started around the third grade (in) elementary school. I was introduced to football and ever since then I never wanted to stop playing."

Q: What do you remember about your first team?

A: "I first played baseball and the coach took me out to find out what team he wanted me to play for, and it was the Raiders, a little league team. I ended up going to practice with them and he didn't like the team so we switched teams and went to another team, the Packers. I liked the Packers. The next day he didn't want me to go back to the Packers because he didn't like the coaches. I told my mom I didn't want to go with him to the Raiders practice again, so I stayed and played until the other coach came and went to the Packers practice."

Q: To get to this level, it has to be about more than money, or fame – the things a lot of people associate with the NFL. What do you love about the game that has kept you playing?

A: "The thing I love about the game is just being around a great group of guys that are willing to put it all on the line to achieve one common goal, and that is to win."

Q: What was your best sport growing up? It wasn't football for all NFL players . . .

A: "Growing up my best sport, I always wanted to be a basketball player. I feel like on the court I can be like Kobe (Bryant). I played in high school a little bit, but I never got a whole lot of playing time. I am more of a defensive guy."

Q: When did you move to your position? Were you always a defensive back?

A: "I always played corner. Since the first time I played football I was a cornerback."

Q: When did you first think this was real? When did you first think, 'I have a chance to play in the NFL?'

A: "After going to college and pursuing my education in communications, I worked hard and was able to take advantage of the opportunity and make it to the NFL."

Q: What about after football? Do you have any post-career plans?

A: "After football I plan to help out kids, the youth, and inspire them to do something good with life."

Q: Who's the person most responsible for you being in the NFL?

A: "My life experiences have all helped me get to the NFL, just going through everyday life and the people in it. I appreciate them all."

Q: Do you have a particular high school coach or teacher who means a great deal to you? If so, why?

A: "My high school coach. My Forest Brook High School is no longer running right now and the district is also about to get shut down. Larry Cole, he was very instrumental in my life as far as playing football and pushing me to get to where I need to be."

Q: Did you have a favorite player growing up?

A: "Before getting into the NFL, I trained with Darrell Green, he was a good man knowing what it takes to get to the league, knowing how he did it and lasting 20 years in the league. He inspired me to do what I do now."

Q: Favorite team?

A: "I never really liked football as a child. I never liked just watching it."

Q: What was your first car?

A: "My first car was a Monte Carlo in college, but I only had it for two weeks because there were some crazy problems with a teammate."

Q: What was your first job?

A: "The NFL was my first job, never worked. The first job and toughest job."

Q: Do you have a favorite quote that has inspired you in football or life? If so, what is it and why does it mean something to you?