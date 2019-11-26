Quenton Nelson Once Again Named To Pro Football Focus' 'Team Of The Week' For Week 12

Darius Leonard

The Colts' defensive heartbeat had another standout performance against Houston. Leonard had six tackles, which are fewer than his weekly average, but he made plays in other areas. He pressured Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on multiple occasions, and was officially credited with two hurries, while PFF also credited Leonard with two "stops," which they consider to be a "failure" by the offense. He forced a late fumble on Watson, which he also appeared to recover, but the play was not officially reviewed. It was just the latest in a long line of big plays Leonard has made late in a game when his team needed one.