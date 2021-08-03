Colts' Quenton Nelson To Have Foot Procedure, Coach Frank Reich Announces

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Colts coach Frank Reich announced Tuesday left guard Quenton Nelson will undergo a procedure on his foot, which will be the same procedure quarterback Carson Wentz underwent on Monday.

Nelson was injured during Monday's practice, Reich said. Nelson will undergo the procedure later on Tuesday. Reich said Nelson's foot issue stemmed from something he was born with, not a previous injury, as was the case with Wentz.

Nelson's timeline for returning is the same as Wentz's: Five to 12 weeks.

The 2018 first round pick played in all 48 regular season games and all three of the Colts' playoff games from 2018-2020. Nelson, a first team AP All-Pro in 2018, 2019 and 2020, became the fifth player in the last 50 years to be named a first team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons, joining Earl Campbell, Keith Jackson, Barry Sanders and Lawrence Taylor.