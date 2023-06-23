Colts position reset: Offensive line

On the roster
- No. 56 G Quenton Nelson (sixth season with Colts)
- No. 60 T Matthew Vanderslice (rookie)
- No. 61 G/T Carter O'Donnell (third season with Colts)
- No. 62 C Wesley French (second season with Colts)
- No. 63 G Danny Pinter (fourth season with Colts)
- No. 64 G Arlington Hambright (second season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
- No. 65 C Dakoda Shepley (first season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
- No. 66 G Emil Ekiyor (rookie)
- No. 71 T Jordan Murray (second season with Colts)
- No. 72 T Braden Smith (sixth season with Colts)
- No. 73 T Blake Freeland (rookie)
- No. 75 C/G Will Fries (third season with Colts)
- No. 76 T Jake Witt (rookie)
- No. 78 C Ryan Kelly (eighth season with Colts)
- No. 79 T Bernhard Raimann (second season with Colts)
Where things stand
The core of the Colts' offensive line – Nelson, Kelly and Smith – return for their sixth season together, while Raimann will look to solidify himself as the team's left tackle. There should be some competition at right guard from a group that includes Fries, Pinter and Ekiyor; Freeland and Witt were brought in as fourth- and seventh-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, respectively.
But arguably the biggest addition for the Colts' offensive line in 2023 was the hiring of O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr., who will be tasked with pushing this group past some of the issues that plagued it in 2022.
Training camp sneak peek
The competition at right guard should be strong, and keep an eye on when the Colts settle on a starting five ahead of the regular season. Also: The athleticism Freeland and Witt possess will make the reps they get absolutely worth watching from the stands at Grand Park, especially in one-on-one passing drills.