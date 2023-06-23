Colts position reset: Offensive line

New offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s influence was already felt by the Colts' O-line during the offseason program. 

Jun 23, 2023 at 09:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

On the roster

  • No. 56 G Quenton Nelson (sixth season with Colts)
  • No. 60 T Matthew Vanderslice (rookie)
  • No. 61 G/T Carter O'Donnell (third season with Colts)
  • No. 62 C Wesley French (second season with Colts)
  • No. 63 G Danny Pinter (fourth season with Colts)
  • No. 64 G Arlington Hambright (second season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
  • No. 65 C Dakoda Shepley (first season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
  • No. 66 G Emil Ekiyor (rookie)
  • No. 71 T Jordan Murray (second season with Colts)
  • No. 72 T Braden Smith (sixth season with Colts)
  • No. 73 T Blake Freeland (rookie)
  • No. 75 C/G Will Fries (third season with Colts)
  • No. 76 T Jake Witt (rookie)
  • No. 78 C Ryan Kelly (eighth season with Colts)
  • No. 79 T Bernhard Raimann (second season with Colts)

Where things stand

The core of the Colts' offensive line – Nelson, Kelly and Smith – return for their sixth season together, while Raimann will look to solidify himself as the team's left tackle. There should be some competition at right guard from a group that includes Fries, Pinter and Ekiyor; Freeland and Witt were brought in as fourth- and seventh-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, respectively.

But arguably the biggest addition for the Colts' offensive line in 2023 was the hiring of O-line coach Tony Sparano Jr., who will be tasked with pushing this group past some of the issues that plagued it in 2022.

Training camp sneak peek

The competition at right guard should be strong, and keep an eye on when the Colts settle on a starting five ahead of the regular season. Also: The athleticism Freeland and Witt possess will make the reps they get absolutely worth watching from the stands at Grand Park, especially in one-on-one passing drills.

Related Content

news

'Colts Flex Plans' Now Available for 2023 Home Games

Indianapolis Colts fans will be able to handpick a package of 2023 games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts position reset: Tight ends

One of the Colts' most competitive position groups is setting up to be a fascinating watch during training camp next month.

news

Colts teach, reinforce life-saving heat stroke, cardiac arrest techniques through SERT session for local high school athletic trainers

The free-to-attend session was held on Friday, June 9 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

news

Colts position reset: Wide receivers

Reggie Wayne's wide receiver room possesses plenty of youthful upside heading into the 2023 season.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Dallas Clark explains how he fit in with powerhouse teams of 2000's

Listen to the full podcast via the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts position reset: Running backs

Jonathan Taylor will enter his fourth training camp with the Colts later this summer.

news

Colts position reset: Quarterbacks

Here's what we learned about Sam Ehlinger, Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson over the last few weeks, and what it means with training camp on the horizon.

news

Kylen Granson taking on veteran role in Year 3 with Colts

Granson led Colts tight ends in receptions in 2022.

news

Why Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez 'wouldn't change a thing' about difficult last 10 months

Sanchez sustained a torn Achilles' while running during a Colts training camp practice last August, an injury that ended his 2022 season before it could begin.

news

'By far the luckiest thing that's ever happened to me:' Lifelong Colts fan Ben Grinsteiner wins Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest

Grinsteiner, who lives in North Dakota, won 2023 Colts season tickets after predicting nine of the Colts' 18 weeks correctly in Jim Irsay's schedule prediction contest.

news

How Reggie Wayne sees Josh Downs complementing Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and Colts wide receivers

The Colts selected Downs with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising