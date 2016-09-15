'Private Citizen' Peyton Manning At No. 79 Of 'The MMQB 100'

Intro: Peyton Manning has certainly had a busy offseason — his first a retired NFL player. But now that the regular season has begun, what are his plans? MMQB wonders the same thing.

Sep 15, 2016 at 05:14 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

0910_manning-tennessee-coin-flip-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — Peyton Manning was pretty much everywhere in his first few months as a retired NFL player:

But now that the first full NFL season without Peyton Manning since 1997 is officially underway, Colts fans — and football fans in general — are wondering: what's next for "the Sheriff?"

Peyton Manning Press Conference 3/18

Behind the scenes photos from the Peyton Manning press conference at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The Colts announced that #18 will be retired and a statue of Manning will be erected outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

No Title
1 / 147
No Title
2 / 147
No Title
3 / 147
No Title
4 / 147
No Title
5 / 147
No Title
6 / 147
No Title
7 / 147
No Title
8 / 147
No Title
9 / 147
No Title
10 / 147
No Title
11 / 147
No Title
12 / 147
No Title
13 / 147
No Title
14 / 147
No Title
15 / 147
No Title
16 / 147
No Title
17 / 147
No Title
18 / 147
No Title
19 / 147
No Title
20 / 147
No Title
21 / 147
No Title
22 / 147
No Title
23 / 147
No Title
24 / 147
No Title
25 / 147
No Title
26 / 147
No Title
27 / 147
No Title
28 / 147
No Title
29 / 147
No Title
30 / 147
No Title
31 / 147
No Title
32 / 147
No Title
33 / 147
No Title
34 / 147
No Title
35 / 147
No Title
36 / 147
No Title
37 / 147
No Title
38 / 147
No Title
39 / 147
No Title
40 / 147
No Title
41 / 147
No Title
42 / 147
No Title
43 / 147
No Title
44 / 147
No Title
45 / 147
No Title
46 / 147
No Title
47 / 147
No Title
48 / 147
No Title
49 / 147
No Title
50 / 147
No Title
51 / 147
No Title
52 / 147
No Title
53 / 147
No Title
54 / 147
No Title
55 / 147
No Title
56 / 147
No Title
57 / 147
No Title
58 / 147
No Title
59 / 147
No Title
60 / 147
No Title
61 / 147
No Title
62 / 147
No Title
63 / 147
No Title
64 / 147
No Title
65 / 147
No Title
66 / 147
No Title
67 / 147
No Title
68 / 147
No Title
69 / 147
No Title
70 / 147
No Title
71 / 147
No Title
72 / 147
No Title
73 / 147
No Title
74 / 147
No Title
75 / 147
No Title
76 / 147
No Title
77 / 147
No Title
78 / 147
No Title
79 / 147
No Title
80 / 147
No Title
81 / 147
No Title
82 / 147
No Title
83 / 147
No Title
84 / 147
No Title
85 / 147
No Title
86 / 147
No Title
87 / 147
No Title
88 / 147
No Title
89 / 147
No Title
90 / 147
No Title
91 / 147
No Title
92 / 147
No Title
93 / 147
No Title
94 / 147
No Title
95 / 147
No Title
96 / 147
No Title
97 / 147
No Title
98 / 147
No Title
99 / 147
No Title
100 / 147
No Title
101 / 147
No Title
102 / 147
No Title
103 / 147
No Title
104 / 147
No Title
105 / 147
No Title
106 / 147
No Title
107 / 147
No Title
108 / 147
No Title
109 / 147
No Title
110 / 147
No Title
111 / 147
No Title
112 / 147
No Title
113 / 147
No Title
114 / 147
No Title
115 / 147
No Title
116 / 147
No Title
117 / 147
No Title
118 / 147
No Title
119 / 147
No Title
120 / 147
No Title
121 / 147
No Title
122 / 147
No Title
123 / 147
No Title
124 / 147
No Title
125 / 147
No Title
126 / 147
No Title
127 / 147
No Title
128 / 147
No Title
129 / 147
No Title
130 / 147
No Title
131 / 147
No Title
132 / 147
No Title
133 / 147
No Title
134 / 147
No Title
135 / 147
No Title
136 / 147
No Title
137 / 147
No Title
138 / 147
No Title
139 / 147
No Title
140 / 147
No Title
141 / 147
No Title
142 / 147
No Title
143 / 147
No Title
144 / 147
No Title
145 / 147
No Title
146 / 147
No Title
147 / 147
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The folks over at Sports Illustrated's Monday Morning Quarterback are wondering the same thing. Each year, MMQB releases its "MMQB 100," a look at "the 100 people who will shape the 2016 NFL season, on and off the field." This can include current and former players, coaches, executives, journalists, fans and many others.

So perhaps it would come as no surprise that Manning comes in at No. 79 on this year's MMQB 100. Here's what Peter King had to write about "Private Citizen" Peyton Manning:

"There's a cottage industry out there, and it centers around this question: WWPD? What will Peyton do? Some friends thought he'd take a TV job for a year, just to see if he'd like that. Some think he'll be the next Elway, taking a job running a front office. Some think he'll sit back this year and just do nothing, plotting for the future. One thing we're pretty sure of: He'll pitch a lot of products during NFL games, and we'll be sick of the spots by about week three."

Speak for yourself, Peter. I know I still laugh at Peyton's commercials, even after the 200th time I've seen them.

Anyway, King does bring up a good point.

WWPD?

One thing's for sure: Manning will have plenty of opportunities thrown his way.

If he wants to try TV, it's pretty much a given he'll excel. If he wants a front office job, he certainly has the know-how to get it done, wherever he goes. Heck, if he wants to be a stand-up comedian, he now has film he can study to improve in that area.

And you know Manning will continue to be one of the most generous philanthropists — whether you realize it or not — the game has ever seen.

But Manning has already ruled out an on-field return as a coach — both at the college or professional levels — though you can imagine he'll continue playing a huge role in his Manning Passing Academy with his father, Archie, and brothers Cooper and Eli.

It's almost as if retired Peyton is just as intriguing as Hall of Fame player Peyton.

Almost.

Check back to see if any other Colts players/coaches/executives/fans/etc. make the list from spots 1-40 in the MMQB 100, which are yet to be released.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

For Shane Steichen, There Are 'Endless' Ways To Dress Up Plays – Including Jalen Hurts' Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Colts In 2022

Steichen's creativity and flexibility shined when the Eagles came to Indianapolis in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

Shane Steichen Explains What He Looks For In Young Quarterbacks, And What His Advice To Justin Herbert Was In 2020

Justin Herbert set an NFL rookie record with 31 passing touchdowns in 2020, when Shane Steichen was his offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Detail How Colts' Coaching Search Landed On Shane Steichen

After an exhaustive, deliberate process, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard were in agreement: Shane Steichen was the top candidate for the team's head coaching position.

news

Shane Steichen Will Be Colts Offense's Playcaller, Describes Offensive Philosophy In Introductory Press Conference

Steichen called plays for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

news

Philip Rivers, Norv Turner Praise Shane Steichen, Colts Pairing: 'The Colts Got A Heck Of A Coach And Person'

Rivers and Steichen worked together with the Chargers, while Turner gave Steichen his first opportunity in the NFL.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen Introductory Press Conference @ 12:15 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live

news

Shane Steichen's Coaching Resume: From Philip Rivers, Chargers To Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Shane Steichen brings 12 years of coaching experience to the Colts as the team's new head coach.

news

5 Things To Know About New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

The Colts on Tuesday named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen head coach. Here's what you need to know about the new head coach in Indianapolis.

news

Colts Name Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach

Steichen spent 2022 as the offensive coordinator and play caller for the NFC champion Eagles, who finished the regular season third in scoring (28.1 points per game).

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 13, Post-Super Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL offseason officially underway after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Special Teams

Bubba Ventrone's special teams units underwent, successfully, plenty of change in 2022.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising