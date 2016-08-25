Preseason Penalties Have Chuck Pagano's Full Attention

Intro: Through two preseason games, the penalty problems for the Colts are something definitely on the mind for Chuck Pagano. What does Pagano attribute to 16 total penalties after two weeks?

Aug 25, 2016 at 02:49 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

PaganoPenalties.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Last season, 52.2 percent of NFL games were decide by seven points or less.

That's the most of any season in NFL history.

Margin for error in the NFL has never been smaller and it's why Chuck Pagano is ardent in his need for the Colts to cease a reoccurring issue through two weeks of the preseason.

16 total penalties for 176 yards is no recipe for success in the NFL.

It was a message Pagano shared with his team at halftime against Baltimore, following the game and again this week.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," Pagano said of not being able to finish off drives and get off the field versus the Ravens.

"The penalties, it is just unacceptable. That is on me, I have to get that fixed."

In the first half of the Ravens' game, the Colts controlled things from a scrimmage yards standpoint, but could not completely capitalize due to penalties.

  • 3rd-and-goal at the Baltimore four-yard line: A false start penalty on running back Robert Turbin took the Colts back to the nine-yard line. Andrew Luck's scramble for three yards meant no touchdown and Adam Vinatieri was coming out for a field goal.
  • 4th and 3 at the Baltimore 23-yard line: After an opening drive three-and-out from the defense, the unit could not rest. An illegal formation penalty from rookie Trevor Bates gave Baltimore an automatic first down. Fortunately, the defense dialed up another three-and-out.
  • 4th and 18 at the Baltimore 20-yard line: Thanks to the defense holding Baltimore short of a first down for six straight plays, the offense was about to get the ball back. But a 43-yard punt return by rookie Chester Rogers was negated, after a 27-yard holding penalty on Nate Irving.
  • 1st and 10 at the Baltimore 44-yard line: A red-zone turnover by the Colts squandered another potential touchdown drive. The Ravens turned it into points thanks to a 41-yard pass interference penalty on undrafted cornerback Darius White really helping the cause.

It was plays like these that had Pagano shaking his head after the Colts' second preseason game.

"We gave ourselves a chance at the end to pull this one out," Pagano said, "but it is just hard to overcome those self-inflicted negatives.

"We have to go to work in cleaning that up."

Ravens @ Colts 2016 - HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from the Colts second preseason game against the Ravens.

No Title
1 / 193
No Title
2 / 193
No Title
3 / 193
No Title
4 / 193
No Title
5 / 193
No Title
6 / 193
No Title
7 / 193
No Title
8 / 193
No Title
9 / 193
No Title
10 / 193
No Title
11 / 193
No Title
12 / 193
No Title
13 / 193
No Title
14 / 193
No Title
15 / 193
No Title
16 / 193
No Title
17 / 193
No Title
18 / 193
No Title
19 / 193
No Title
20 / 193
No Title
21 / 193
No Title
22 / 193
No Title
23 / 193
No Title
24 / 193
No Title
25 / 193
No Title
26 / 193
No Title
27 / 193
No Title
28 / 193
No Title
29 / 193
No Title
30 / 193
No Title
31 / 193
No Title
32 / 193
No Title
33 / 193
No Title
34 / 193
No Title
35 / 193
No Title
36 / 193
No Title
37 / 193
No Title
38 / 193
No Title
39 / 193
No Title
40 / 193
No Title
41 / 193
No Title
42 / 193
No Title
43 / 193
No Title
44 / 193
No Title
45 / 193
No Title
46 / 193
No Title
47 / 193
No Title
48 / 193
No Title
49 / 193
No Title
50 / 193
No Title
51 / 193
No Title
52 / 193
No Title
53 / 193
No Title
54 / 193
No Title
55 / 193
No Title
56 / 193
No Title
57 / 193
No Title
58 / 193
No Title
59 / 193
No Title
60 / 193
No Title
61 / 193
No Title
62 / 193
No Title
63 / 193
No Title
64 / 193
No Title
65 / 193
No Title
66 / 193
No Title
67 / 193
No Title
68 / 193
No Title
69 / 193
No Title
70 / 193
No Title
71 / 193
No Title
72 / 193
No Title
73 / 193
No Title
74 / 193
No Title
75 / 193
No Title
76 / 193
No Title
77 / 193
No Title
78 / 193
No Title
79 / 193
No Title
80 / 193
No Title
81 / 193
No Title
82 / 193
No Title
83 / 193
No Title
84 / 193
No Title
85 / 193
No Title
86 / 193
No Title
87 / 193
No Title
88 / 193
No Title
89 / 193
No Title
90 / 193
No Title
91 / 193
No Title
92 / 193
No Title
93 / 193
No Title
94 / 193
No Title
95 / 193
No Title
96 / 193
No Title
97 / 193
No Title
98 / 193
No Title
99 / 193
No Title
100 / 193
No Title
101 / 193
No Title
102 / 193
No Title
103 / 193
No Title
104 / 193
No Title
105 / 193
No Title
106 / 193
No Title
107 / 193
No Title
108 / 193
No Title
109 / 193
No Title
110 / 193
No Title
111 / 193
No Title
112 / 193
No Title
113 / 193
No Title
114 / 193
No Title
115 / 193
No Title
116 / 193
No Title
117 / 193
No Title
118 / 193
No Title
119 / 193
No Title
120 / 193
No Title
121 / 193
No Title
122 / 193
No Title
123 / 193
No Title
124 / 193
No Title
125 / 193
No Title
126 / 193
No Title
127 / 193
No Title
128 / 193
No Title
129 / 193
No Title
130 / 193
No Title
131 / 193
No Title
132 / 193
No Title
133 / 193
No Title
134 / 193
No Title
135 / 193
No Title
136 / 193
No Title
137 / 193
No Title
138 / 193
No Title
139 / 193
No Title
140 / 193
No Title
141 / 193
No Title
142 / 193
No Title
143 / 193
No Title
144 / 193
No Title
145 / 193
No Title
146 / 193
No Title
147 / 193
No Title
148 / 193
No Title
149 / 193
No Title
150 / 193
No Title
151 / 193
No Title
152 / 193
No Title
153 / 193
No Title
154 / 193
No Title
155 / 193
No Title
156 / 193
No Title
157 / 193
No Title
158 / 193
No Title
159 / 193
No Title
160 / 193
No Title
161 / 193
No Title
162 / 193
No Title
163 / 193
No Title
164 / 193
No Title
165 / 193
No Title
166 / 193
No Title
167 / 193
No Title
168 / 193
No Title
169 / 193
No Title
170 / 193
No Title
171 / 193
No Title
172 / 193
No Title
173 / 193
No Title
174 / 193
No Title
175 / 193
No Title
176 / 193
No Title
177 / 193
No Title
178 / 193
No Title
179 / 193
No Title
180 / 193
No Title
181 / 193
No Title
182 / 193
No Title
183 / 193
No Title
184 / 193
No Title
185 / 193
No Title
186 / 193
No Title
187 / 193
No Title
188 / 193
No Title
189 / 193
No Title
190 / 193
No Title
191 / 193
No Title
192 / 193
No Title
193 / 193
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Happy Blue Year' Ticket Pack Available For Season Finale

Indianapolis Colts fans can ring in 2023 and celebrate January's Fan Appreciation Game with a "Happy Blue Year" Ticket Pack, featuring game tickets and exclusive pre-game experience with official team mascot "Blue."

news

How A Punting Camp, Late-Night Phone Call And Cross-Country Trip Sparked Matt Haack's Punting Career

Haack is in his sixth year in the NFL and first with the Colts.

news

Irsay Invites Fans To Enter To Win Trip To Colts' New Year's Day Game In NYC

Owner & CEO Jim Irsay will pay for seven trips for two to Sunday's game, including air travel on Irsay's private jet from Indianapolis to and from New York, hotel accommodations, meals, ground transportation and two tickets to the game.  Enter at Colts.com/fans

news

Colts' Defense Approaching Indy-Era Sack Record After Another Strong Performance

With four total sacks on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Indianapolis Colts now have 43 sacks as a team, putting them four sacks away from breaking the Indianapolis-era team record of 46 set by the 2005 Colts' defense.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Play Host To Chargers For Week 16 Monday Night Football Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) play host to the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) in tonight's Week 16 primetime battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from tonight's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Nick Foles Will Be Colts' Starting Quarterback vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday Announces

Foles signed with the Colts as a free agent earlier this year.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Continuing To Prove He Belongs, On Both Kick Returns And At Cornerback

Flowers, an undrafted rookie free agent from D-II Pittsburg State, had kickoff returns of 48 and 49 yards and played solid coverage against Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Indianapolis Colts LB-Shaquille Leonard Named Recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

news

Jeff Saturday: Matt Ryan Will Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback Over Final 4 Games Of 2022 Season

The Colts' quarterback depth chart will remain the same, Saturday said Monday, with Nick Foles backing up Ryan and Sam Ehlinger at No. 3.

news

From Tennis To Track To, Yes, Soccer: If American Football Never Existed, What Sport Would Colts Players Have Played?

Last month, I set out into the Colts' locker room to try to find an alternate universe where some of the best athletes in the world could've wound up playing for the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

news

Colts Nominate LB Shaquille Leonard For 2022 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Leonard, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker whose Maniac Foundation has positively impacted countless lives, was nominated for the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a player for his commitment to the NFL's core values of respect, integrity, resiliency and commitment to team.

news

Colts' Week 15 Game At Minnesota Vikings To Kick Off On Saturday, Dec. 17 At 1 p.m. ET

The kickoff time for Week 15's Colts-Vikings game was previously listed as TBD.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising