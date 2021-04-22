'Predict The Pick' For A Chance To Win A T.Y. Hilton Autographed Mini-Helmet!

Available as part of the new 'Colts Arcade' in the Colts Mobile App. Download for free from the App Store and Google Play.

Apr 22, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Think you know which position the Colts will select with their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Play "Predict The Pick" now!

Colts fans can find the 'Predict The Pick' entry form in the new 'Colts Arcade' (available via the Colts App main menu)!

Those who predict correctly will be eligible to win a T.Y. Hilton autographed mini-helmet and a $100 Colts Pro Shop gift card. Every participant to enters a prediction will receive a 10% Colts Pro Shop discount code.

The contest is open to all U.S. residents 18 and over.

Check Colts Arcade next week for three more NFL Draft-focused games.

Fans must update the Colts App on their devices in order to access Colts Arcade. The official Colts App is available for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play.

