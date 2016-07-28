Practice Two Training Camp Notebook: Big Man Touchdown Highlights Thursday's Practice

ANDERSON, Ind. – Thursday saw the Colts once again in shorts and helmets, before the real fun begins on Friday in the debut of full pads.
It was another day in Anderson of clear skies, with showers dodging Colts Training Camp.
What were the takeaways from the Colts' second day on the practice field in Anderson?
PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS
- After a slower opening day for the Colts' passing game, the flashes were there on Thursday. Deep crossing routes to T.Y. Hilton. Leaping grabs by Donte Moncrief. And Jacoby Brissett touching the ball in a variety of ways.
Thursday was a sketch of the sort of offensive picture many envision for the Colts this season. These three receivers bring dynamic skillsets and Andrew Luck incorporated them throughout the second practice of camp.
- Luck's lone mistake to the defense on Thursday brought a rare sight to a football field: a 300-pound man, ball in hand, rumbling towards the end zone.
On an attempted screen pass, second-year defensive tackle T.Y. McGill took the ball right out of mid-air and ran the final 30 yards or so into the end zone. A 310-pound dancing McGill gave his defensive teammates plenty to rejoice about. In all seriousness, McGill just always seems to make plays. His depth will likely be vital early in 2016.
- The right guard door is still revolving. With Hugh Thornton being eased back to work, Denzelle Good is seeing more and more first-team reps. This comes a day after Jonotthan Harrison also received plenty of starting action.
This is the battle to watch on offense. The full pads are coming on Friday and it will be interesting to see if the Colts start to settle on a specific guy at right guard early next week, with the first preseason game just 10 days away.
OTHER PRACTICE MUSINGS
- Watching Thursday's practice was another reminder on just how grateful Colts' fans should be for Mike Adams. With injuries forcing Darius Butler back to the starting safety spot on Thursday, the 35-year-old Adams is just Mr. Steady.
- Butler's work at safety again on Thursday reminds you how much different the professional game is from college. You only dress 46 guys on game days in the NFL. In college, you have 85 scholarship players. On Sunday's, Butler would be just two injuries away from taking safety reps in an actual game.
- In back-to-back plays with the starters on Thursday, we saw the running backs go from Robert Turbin to Josh Ferguson. That's a little thunder and lighting coming out of the backfield. With Frank Gore's reps always monitored, the Colts have rotated several backs with the first unit.
- Friday means full pads are coming out of the equipment room. Answers in the trenches are still needed at the starting right guard position and the overall depth on the defensive line. A better evaluation of those questions will come in Friday's setting.
- The Colts will have an off day on Saturday before picking up practice again Sunday-Tuesday (Tuesday is the team's lone night practice of camp).
INJURY REPORT
The following players did not participate in Thursday's practice: T.J. Green (calf) and Sio Moore (toe). Both players were wearing boots on the lower part of their left legs on Thursday. Neither injury is expected to keep the defenders out for very long.
Pat McAfee (illness) also missed Thursday's practice. Outside linebacker Curt Maggitt (undisclosed) left practice early. We continue to see the Colts ease the likes of Arthur Jones (ankle), D'Joun Smith (knee) and Hugh Thornton (ankle) into practice.
PAGANO QUOTEWORTHY
Chuck Pagano on how Dwayne Allen looks like coming into 2016:
"Dwayne is in great shape and I just told him this morning, it's funny you asked, I just told him this is the best I've seen him look in five training camps coming into camp and it's a byproduct. If you do the right thing and you're a pro and you train mentally and physically and you put the time in and you then continue to do that. Vacation starts, those kind of things then this is how you're going to show up at camp. That's the difference between some of the young guys not being able to get through a day like yesterday and a guy like Dwayne, he's been there and he understands it. He understands what you have to do from a preparation standpoint so he got himself ready to go and he looks really good right now."
PLAYER QUOTE OF THE DAY
Robert Mathis on comparing his body from the start of this year's camp, to last year's time in Anderson:
"A whole lot better. A whole lot better. 2013-ish if you feel what I'm saying."
