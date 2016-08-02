Practice Six Training Camp Notebook: Night Practice Concludes First Week In Anderson

Intro: Tuesday, August 2 was the sixth practice day of Training Camp. The next practice for public viewing is Thursday from 1:55 to 4:40 p.m. The Colts are training in Anderson through Thursday, August 11.

Aug 02, 2016 at 03:19 PM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

ANDERSON, Ind. – A crowd of a little less than 5,000 took in Tuesday's night practice at Anderson University.

For the second straight day, the Colts were in full pads, with an off day coming on Wednesday.

What were the takeaways from the Colts' sixth day on the practice field in Anderson?

PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS

  1. The sparks and big plays weren't there on Tuesday night, but it was another efficient evening for Andrew Luck. With Ryan Kelly (shoulder) still day-to-day, Luck worked with Jonotthan Harrison at center.

Luck said on Tuesday morning he was hoping to strike on a deep ball in front of the largest crowd in Anderson. His biggest gain came from hitting T.Y. Hilton in stride on a deep corner pattern during team drills.

  1. The secondary depth was thin on Tuesday night. It got real thin when Vontae Davis exited for a couple of periods. Davis eventually went back in the lineup.

Based off the expected starting lineup in a nickel look this season (Davis, Patrick Robinson, Darius Butler, Mike Adams and Clayton Geathers), only Adams was out there at times on Tuesday. The Colts are getting a very good look at their young players in the secondary.

  1. Tuesday brought the first depth chart of 2016. We saw Hugh Thornton listed as the starter at right guard.

Yet, once again, Tuesday saw Denzelle Good getting the bulk of the first-team reps for a third straight day. Two of those practices came in full pads. For those in the Good camp, that's a great sign for the second-year lineman sliding inside to guard. Hugh Thornton ran with the second unit.

OTHER PRACTICE MUSINGS

  • Sio Moore is the starter on the team's depth chart and that has carried over when the defense runs out for the start of team drills. We still continue to see plenty of rotating at the inside linebacker position with Moore, D'Qwell Jackson and Nate Irving.
  • We are seeing a quartet of backs getting first-team looks with Andrew Luck. Frank Gore is the obvious starter. But other guys are getting chances with the first unit. That means undrafted running back Josh Ferguson, who is listed fourth on the depth chart. We will see on Sunday if Ferguson can show off the shiftiness the Colts have liked so far.
  • Cornerback Tay Glover-Wright and safety Winston Guy each recorded interceptions on Tuesday. Again, the injuries/rest days in the secondary have opened up opportunities for lesser tier defensive backs to make themselves noticed.
  • Wide receiver Josh Boyce got back to practice on Tuesday. Boyce is penciled in as the No. 4 wideout right now, with a slew of youngsters pushing him for one of the final receiver positions.
  • Practice was long over on Tuesday and the autograph session had completed for players. On the field, the running back group was getting a little extra work in after a goal line fumble had given the defense the highlight of Tuesday. New running backs coach Jemal Singleton has made it clear---ball security is the top priority for his position group.
  • Safety Clayton Geathers (foot) has moved from sitting in a cart, watching practice, to standing on his walking boot. Geathers is now four weeks removed from his offseason foot injury.

INJURY REPORT

The following players did not participate in Tuesday's practice: C-Ryan Kelly (shoulder), OLB-Curt Maggitt (ankle), CB-Darius Butler, CB-Tevin Mitchel, CB-Patrick Robinson and S-Dezmen Southward. The next update for the injured guys will be on Thursday morning, when the Colts get back to Anderson.

ROSTER MOVE

On Tuesday morning, the Colts signed undrafted safety Lee Hightower. Safety depth has been the position hit the hardest by injury in the first week of Training Camp.

PAGANO QUOTEWORTHY

Chuck Pagano on Joe Reitz again starting at right tackle:

"He's played winning football, and he played a lot of winning football last year for us. Again, we talk about abilities all the time and you can check off all the boxes on him. Coachability, reliability, accountability, availability – just check them all off. The guy is a damn good football player and he's tough and he's smart and he's a great teammate. The only thing that matters to him is winning and doing what he has to do to help us do that."

PLAYER QUOTE OF THE DAY

Andrew Luck on what the Colts can get out of five preseason games:

"There are certain things in games that are just hard to replicate in practice. Whether it's the crowd noise, an official spotting the ball a certain way, certain types of weather, going against a different defense, having some type of a "game plan" – we don't game plan for our defense at training camp – but have a game plan. Bringing the new guys into the fold and seeing what everybody's game day demeanor/attitude/body language is, I think is important when you are sort of forging your team."

TWEET OF THE DAY

Frank Gore.. First one out here. #ColtsCamp pic.twitter.com/JfHuzFsYWW — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 2, 2016

YESTERDAY'S TRIVIA QUIZ

How many career field goals and points is Adam Vinatieri away from the NFL records, set by Morten Andersen?

ANSWER: Vinatieri has 503 career field goals made, 62 shy of Andersen's NFL record. Vinatieri has 2,253 career points, 291 shy of Andersen's NFL record. If Vinny maintains his typical season averages, he should eclipse these marks in two-to-three years.

TODAY'S TRIVIA QUIZ

Since 2011, Frank Gore has done something only one other running back in the NFL has accomplished. What is that feat?

SPOTTED IN CAMP

On Tuesday night, Owner/CEO Jim Irsay and his family took in the night practice. Irsay will head up to Canton on Thursday and present Marvin Harrison into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

PRACTICE ATTENDANCE: 4,638 TOTAL FOR CAMP: 15,432

WEATHER REPORT

It was a picture perfect night at Anderson University, with the Colts heading into an off day. Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s when the Colts get back on the practice field Thursday and Friday.

CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 4

1:55-4:40 p.m. – Practice

12:30 p.m. – Colts City opens

5:00 p.m. – Colts City closes

Friday, August 5

* *

1:55-4:40 p.m. – Practice

12:30 p.m. – Colts City opens

5:00 p.m. – Colts City closes

* *

Sunday, August 7

NFL/Hall of Fame Game – Canton, Ohio – Indianapolis vs. Green Bay

Tuesday, August 9

1:55-4:40 p.m. – Practice

12:30 p.m. – Colts City opens

5:00 p.m. – Colts City closes

Wednesday, August 10

1:55-4:10 p.m. – Practice

12:30 p.m. – Colts City opens

5:00 p.m. – Colts City closes

Thursday, August 11 – BREAK CAMP

8:05-10:30 a.m. – Practice

Colts City Closed

