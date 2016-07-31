Practice Four Training Camp Notebook: Defense Wins In Front Of Fan-Filled Practice

ANDERSON, Ind. – More than 4,000 people took in Sunday's practice of Colts Camp, with the defense making the plays during the fourth practice in Anderson.

Kids Day at Training Camp brought a great turnout to Anderson University.

What were the takeaways from the Colts' fourth day on the practice field in Anderson?

PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS

Watching the players head to the locker room post-practice on Sunday, it was clear which unit won the day. Several offensive players were carrying the pads of their defensive teammates.

The secondary was led by strong play from Tevin Mitchel and Vonate Davis. For Davis, a pass breakup of a deep ball to Donte Moncrief was the highlight. Mitchel recorded an interception as the Colts look for the 2015 draft pick to push for playing time.

Have we seen our first change in the starting lineup? For the first time in four practices, Denzelle Good ran out with the first unit at right guard. In the past days, Hugh Thornton was the starter.

The competition at right guard will likely carry into August. However, the staff has always been extremely high on the type of player Good could be. The Colts are expected to be back in full pads tomorrow, so more evaluations are coming for the guys in the trenches.

There was one injury scare on Sunday. Following a red-zone drill, Ryan Kelly was seen with his pads off and left shoulder wrapped. The Colts said the injury to Kelly was "nothing serious." Kelly sat out the remainder of practice.

Initially, Jonotthan Harrison took over at center for the first-team offense. But an errant snap by Harrison led to seventh-round pick Austin Blythe sliding into the middle of the first unit. Chuck Pagano will update the injury to Kelly at his Monday morning press conference.

OTHER PRACTICE MUSINGS

One of the first periods of Sunday's practice was some blocking work for the skill players. The three Colts' offensive line coaches took their turn in drilling the tight ends, wide receivers and running backs.

Sio Moore ran out with the first-team defense on Sunday. With the unofficial depth chart being released on Tuesday, it looks like Moore will be the starter next to D'Qwell Jackson.

Sunday's practice had the players wearing shoulder pads. Early on in practice, it was a heavy emphasis on the run game. Red-zone work also was a focus on Sunday.

In the red-zone action on Sunday, both Dwayne Allen and T.Y. Hilton made terrific catches near the back of the end zone. Hilton's toe tap grab from Andrew Luck was the offensive highlight on Sunday.

Mike Adams gingerly walked off after a play in which he got tangled up with Jonotthan Harrison. Adams appeared to be fine, but it goes without saying how important his health is given the current injuries at the safety position.

You couldn't help but notice the work Henry Anderson was putting in on the adjacent practice field on Sunday. Anderson's pass rush work against a tackling dummy backed up Chuck Pagano's "ahead of schedule" notion from last week for the defensive end recovery from November ACL surgery.

Reserve inside linebacker Edwin Jackson had a pick six during 7-on-7 drills. Jackson is hoping to make enough of an impression to warrant a roster spot.

NFL officials were present at Sunday's practice and are expected to stay in Anderson through Tuesday.

INJURY REPORT

The following players did not participate in Sunday's practice: S-T.J. Green (calf), OLB-Curt Maggitt (ankle), OLB-Earl Okine, WR-Chester Rogers and DT-Ricky Lumpkin. Both Green and Maggitt are out of their respective walking boots. Safety Andrew Williamson was carted off early in practice. The Ryan Kelly update is above.

ROSTER MOVES

On Sunday, the Colts swapped tight ends. They signed free agent tight end Konrad Reuland and waived tight end Nick Truesdell.

In case you missed it, on Saturday, the Colts signed free agent wide receiver Andre Debose and placed wide receiver Brian Tyms on the Injured Reserve list.

Tyms got hurt in Friday's practice. He was expected to compete for the final wide receiver spots.

MONACHINO QUOTEWORTHY

Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino on the play of T.Y. McGill:

"Last night in our staff meeting I had mentioned that the pleasant surprise is some of those down-the-line and depth defensive line guys. I think they've done a great job of not necessarily playing to their dominant trait. We know what T.Y.'s dominant trait is – he's very quick and athletic and has a pass rush gene. But yes, I'm very pleased with him. I think that he and Zach Kerr, and we know what Arthur is, but even the two young guys and a couple of those veteran guys that are fighting like crazy to make this roster. We are seeing them buy into the technique. We are seeing them buy into the structure of the call. Really pleased with where they are, but I think as (Defensive Line Coach) Gary (Emanuel) continues to move forward with them in individual and from a technique standpoint, you'll only see that continue to improve."

PLAYER QUOTE OF THE DAY

Hugh Thornton on losing 27 pounds (340-to-313) since last Training Camp:

"I don't know how many of you guys have been big, but being big is not an easy job (laughs). I just wanted to slim down a little bit so that it's easier on the joints for longevity in the league and just to feel healthier."