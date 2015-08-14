Practice Eleven Training Camp Notebook: 350-Pound Montori Hughes Scores Pick Six

Intro: Friday, August 13 was the 11th and final practice day of Training Camp in Anderson. The Colts will head back to Indianapolis on Saturday before boarding a plane for Philadelphia in the afternoon.

Aug 14, 2015 at 10:07 AM
ANDERSON – A 48-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri brought the end to Colts Training Camp in Anderson on Friday afternoon.

It was a light Friday practice for the Colts, with one final walk-through on Saturday morning leading into the team's preseason opener on Sunday.

What were the takeaways from the Colts 11th day on the practice field in Anderson?

PRACTICE TAKEAWAYS

  1. Leave it to the final practice day of Training Camp for arguably the highlight. On Thursday, defensive tackle Montori Hughes exited practice early due to cramps. On Friday, he was celebrating in the end zone.

Hughes tipped a screen pass thrown by third-string quarterback Bryan Bennett. The big man then corralled his own tip and rumbled about 30 yards untouched for the touchdown. Fans loved seeing the Colts biggest player find the end zone.

  1. Duron Carter had the offensive highlight of the day. Carter streaked down the middle of the field for a 70-yard touchdown reception from Matt Hasselbeck.

One area I'm intrigued to watch of Carter on Sunday is what he can do after the catch. There's plenty of wiggle in his 6-5 frame to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands.

  1. Friday was a rest day for several starters, including right guard Todd Herremans. With Herremans out, this marked the first day the Colts didn't have the same starting offensive line at Training Camp.

Hugh Thornton received the first-team reps at right guard. It's clear right now that Thornton and Joe Reitz are the first backups at the guard and tackle spots respectfully.

INJURY REPORT/ROSTER MOVES

The following players did not participate in Friday's practice: Robert Mathis (Achilles) and Donald Thomas (quad). Both players are on the PUP list (can be removed from that list at anytime). Inside linebacker Nate Irving (knee) continues to sit out as he recovers from a 2014 ACL surgery.

The following players either missed Friday's practice or left early: cornerback Darius Butler (groin), cornerback Vontae Davis (groin), inside linebacker Junior Sylvestre (hamstring), wide receiver Donte Moncrief (groin), cornerback Donald Celiscar (undisclosed), wide receiver Andre Johnson (rest), offensive guard Todd Herremans (rest), wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (personal reasons), inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (rest), cornerback Greg Toler (rest), outside linebacker Bjoern Werner (rest), defensive tackle Jeris Pendleton (rest) and running back Boom Herron.

PAGANO QUOTEWORTHY

Chuck Pagano on his eagerness to see the young wide receivers on Sunday:

"I can't wait to see them. I'm just like everybody else, I'm just like every other fan, I can't wait to see them in live action when the lights are on so to speak and let them go play. My message to them is going to be don't worry mistakes. You are going to make mistakes, just make sure you are doing it a thousand miles per hour. Go play extremely hard, minimize the mistake, but just go play. Go have fun. You want an honest evaluation of where you are at, so there is no reason to hold back in this situation. I'm excited not only for that receiver group, but all the young guys that are new to us that we haven't seen in a live game."

PLAYER QUOTE OF THE DAY

Andrew Luck on what has surprised him about the new skill players, including Duron Carter:

"I don't want to say surprised, but been pleasantly surprised with Duron's consistency in going out there making big plays every day. I mean, you guys see it over there. He's making big plays. Phil (Dorsett), I mean, I knew he was fast but with training camp and you go four or five days and the arm gets a little dead and you can't quite throw it as far, you better get that ball up early because he's still running as fast as he is. Andre's (Johnson) just so consistent. Him and Frank (Gore), consistency, they do it at a high level every day. Really excited to get to step on the field with them in a Colts uniform vs. the Eagles."

TWEET OF THE DAY

YESTERDAY'S TRIVIA QUIZ

After three seasons, T.Y. Hilton holds a Colts record for 100-yard receiving games. How many 100-yard receiving games does Hilton have entering his fourth NFL season?ANSWER: Hilton has 16 100-yard receiving games entering 2015. For comparison's sake, Marvin Harrison had four and Reggie Wayne had five such games entering their fourth NFL seasons.

SPOTTED IN CAMP

The final day of Colts Training Camp in Anderson was a quiet one for the national media. NFL insider Jay Glazer hit the road Friday morning for Cincinnati.

PRACTICE ATTENDANCE: 2,149      TOTAL FOR CAMP:  38,148

WEATHER REPORT

What a camp Mother Nature provided the Colts. Not one practice or walk-through was cancelled/postponed due to weather. Friday was another perfect afternoon with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

