POSITIVE POWERS LOOKS FORWARD

Cornerback Jerraud Powers is a positive presence in the secondary and in the locker room. Powers will be one of 11 defenders tasked Sunday with helping stop a Carolina offense that presents multiple challenges. Powers takes on every challenge.*

Nov 25, 2011 at 11:04 PM

INDIANAPOLIS – Cornerback Jerraud Powers has been an impact player for Indianapolis since joining the club as a third-round pick from Auburn in 2009.

The 92nd overall choice has started 32 career games for Indianapolis at right cornerback.  He joined the club with a strong, reserved manner that Head Coach Jim Caldwell observed immediately and made him remark that it seemed Powers' maturity extended well beyond his years.

Powers has been one of a few Colts players who have appeared in every game in 2011.  As the club comes off its bye week and readies for game 11, Powers is set for the stretch run.  Despite the 0-10 record, Powers feels there is still much to be accomplished.

"There's still a lot of football to be played," said Powers.  "A lot of guys have a lot to prove still in these last six games.  A lot can get accomplished.  We've got Carolina coming up.  They've got a tremendous young team with Cam (Newton) leading them.  Steve Smith's having another fantastic year, and they've got a good defense, so it's still going to be another good challenge."

When asked about the remaining games and it being a significant portion of the season still ahead, Powers said he will approach it as he has done throughout his career.

"Speaking for myself, I haven't looked at it like it's a six-game season," said Powers.  "This is just game 11 to me.  No matter if it's 10-0 or 0-10, no matter the situation, I take things with the same approach.  I don't try to change anything I'm doing just because of the type of season you're having.  I try to be consistent with my routine.  I do the same thing each week, week in and week out.  I'm not going to change my mindset thinking we only have six games left so it's a six-game season.  I'm looking at it like it's next week."

Powers has totaled 43 tackles, 27 solo, in the first 10 games.  He has two interceptions and six passes defensed playing in a secondary that has been nicked by injuries.  Powers and free safety Antoine Bethea have been the veteran presence.  Team captain Melvin Bullitt was injured early in the year, and the team has had to employ youthful players like Kevin Thomas, Joe Lefeged, David Caldwell, Chris Rucker and Terrence Johnson.

When Powers takes the field for game 11 of this season and game 33 of his career, he will be seeing a rookie quarterback for Carolina that starred at his alma mater.  Powers has faced many different quarterbacks previously in his career, and he knows Cam Newton will be a formidable foe.

"He's been making a lot of noise around the league, but actually I'm very proud of him," said Powers.  "He had a lot of doubters coming into the league, saying that, 'He couldn't do this,' or, 'He couldn't do that, or 'It's going to take time for him to do that.'  It's still a learning experience for him, but I think he's having a lot of success and is doing a lot of things that people didn't think he was able to do.  I'm proud to see that he's doing them."

With the most passing yards (2,885) in the first 10 games of a career of any NFL rookie quarterback, Newton can damage teams through the air.  With 77 rushes for 411 yards and nine touchdowns, he creates big problems for a defense on the ground as well.  Powers knows keeping Newton in check and maintaining specific defensive assignments is crucial.

"The pressure is that the guy can just take off and run and make a big play out of that," said Powers.  "It's not any more pressure for the secondary, because our job is to cover the receivers and guys of that nature.  As a defense as a whole, if it's third- and-long, third-and-short or whatever, and he keeps scrambling for first downs, that will probably be frustrating.  We're going to have to come up with a great game plan to make sure that we can limit his opportunities to scramble and move around."

Though Carolina has a 2-8 record, it does possess a solid offense.  The Panthers are averaging 400.9 yards per game, the league's fifth-best total.  Running backs DeAngelo Williams (93 rushes, 471 yards, one touchdown) and Jonathan Stewart (83 rushes, 372 yards, two touchdowns) are two of the most accomplished backs in franchise history.  They join Newton in helping the team average 128.7 rushing yards per game.  Wide receiver Steve Smith has 56 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns, and Carolina has failed to score at least 20 points in a game but three times in 2011.  Additionally, the Panthers have 58 plays this season that have gained 20 yards, a total that ties for the NFL lead.

"It's a dangerous team, with DeAngelo (Williams) and (Jonathan) Stewart at the running backs, probably (one of the) two of the best tandems in the league," said Powers.  "Cam (Newton) is a young guy who is out there not knowing any better and making all the great plays just as if he is in college.  You have Steve Smith, a savvy vet who knows how to play the game, has accomplished a lot of things in this league and done a lot of things.  It's definitely going to be a tough challenge.  We're well-rested coming off a bye (week).  A lot of guys who were banged up should be healthy enough to go in and play.  We should feel good about this match-up.  They have a very good football team.  The record doesn't balance with the type team they have.  They are a very talented team, a dangerous team."

Powers takes a great deal of pride in his work.  The season has not gone as wished for the players, coaches and the organization.  Fans of the club have done their part with support, and Powers appreciates the dedication shown by the team's followers.

"The fans are sort of having a tough time with this because they haven't been in this situation, just as none of the guys in this locker room have," said Powers.  "For us to go out there, keep fighting and keep improving and get some wins under our belt and show fans we're still out here fighting for the Colts, still fighting for you guys and trying to put on a show for you guys and that we care just like they care.  For them to see that, and some fans to see that, it is much appreciated."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Edgerrin James on lessons he learned from Gene Huey

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Anthony Castonzo remembers how facing Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis accelerated his transition to NFL

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts position reset: Special teams

The Colts added Matt Gay in free agency and are on track to get Rigoberto Sanchez back at punter for the 2023 season.

news

Colts position reset: Safeties

Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety was an intriguing development to come out of the Colts' offseason program.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Adam Vinatieri on how stint in NFL Europe sparked his legendary career

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts announce football operations moves

The Colts on Wednesday announced several promotions within the team's football operations department.

news

Colts position reset: Cornerbacks

The Colts' cornerback room is setting up to be one of the most competitive position groups during training camp – and into the regular season – this year.

news

Colts position reset: Linebackers

Zaire Franklin set a franchise record with 166 tackles in 2022, while the status of Shaquille Leonard will be an important storyline during training camp.

news

Colts position reset: Defensive line

The Colts added depth to Nate Ollie's defensive line room through free agency and the NFL Draft earlier this year.

news

'Colts Flex Plans' Now Available for 2023 Home Games

Indianapolis Colts fans will be able to handpick a package of 2023 games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts position reset: Offensive line

New offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s influence was already felt by the Colts' O-line during the offseason program.

news

Colts position reset: Tight ends

One of the Colts' most competitive position groups is setting up to be a fascinating watch during training camp next month.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising